Harris fundraises off Cohen testimony

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDem introduces bill to push back Ohio presidential primary Cohen grilled by Senate Intelligence panel Bernie Sanders Town Hall finishes third in cable news race, draws 1.4 million viewers MORE (D-Calif.) is fundraising off of Michael Cohen’s congressional testimony after Wednesday's blockbuster hearing, in which President Trump Donald John TrumpREAD: Cohen testimony alleges Trump knew Stone talked with WikiLeaks about DNC emails Trump urges North Korea to denuclearize ahead of summit Venezuela's Maduro says he fears 'bad' people around Trump MORE was accused of a range of misconduct.

Harris, who kicked off her presidential bid last month, sent out an email blast to supporters saying Cohen’s testimony was evidence that Trump has eroded key political institutions.

“Since Trump was elected, public trust in our democracy and institutions has been completely decimated. He has proven to be a threat to the very foundation of our country. If we’re going to correct course and get back on the right track, we need to fight like hell to elect a President who will speak truth,” Harris campaign manager Juan Rodriguez said in the email.

He added that the campaign is not on pace to hit its February fundraising goal and that falling behind would force it to “re-think where we place our resources.”

Cohen, a former personal lawyer for Trump, testified before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, slamming the president as a “conman,” a “racist” and a “cheat” and accuse him of a slew of transgressions during the campaign and while in office.

He said that Trump was aware that GOP operative Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneREAD: Cohen testimony alleges Trump knew Stone talked with WikiLeaks about DNC emails Court rejects challenge to Mueller's appointment Matt Schlapp says Trump has hired 'some stinkers' in past MORE corresponded with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to arrange the dumping of hacked Democratic documents in order to embarrass then-presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonREAD: Cohen testimony alleges Trump knew Stone talked with WikiLeaks about DNC emails County GOP in Minnesota shares image comparing Sanders to Hitler Holder: 'Time to make the Electoral College a vestige of the past' MORE. He also indicated Trump was kept abreast about a meeting between campaign officials with a Russian lawyer whom they'd been told had damaging information on Clinton.

Cohen said there were additional “criminal” acts he could not discuss since they were part of ongoing investigations.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWoman to undecided Biden: 'Just say yes' to 2020 bid Raising taxes on the wealthy is 'extremely popular,' says Dem pollster 64 percent say Democratic Party supports socialism, says poll MORE (D-Mass.) also sent out a fundraising blast Wednesday during Cohen’s testimony. She asked supporters to sign a petition urging Trump or any future president to not pardon anyone connected with wrongdoing or criminal activity surrounding to the Trump campaign.