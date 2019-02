Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSenate Dems seek to turn tables on GOP in climate change fight Bernie Sanders Town Hall finishes third in cable news race, draws 1.4 million viewers Woman to undecided Biden: 'Just say yes' to 2020 bid MORE (I-Vt.) will hold his first campaign rally of the 2020 cycle in his home town of Brooklyn, New York, the senator announced Wednesday.

In a tweet, Sanders confirmed that he would kick off his 2020 bid for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination on Saturday at Brooklyn College, in the New York City neighborhood where Sanders says he was "born and raised."

"Let's show Trump and the powerful special interests what they're up against," the senator tweeted Wednesday evening.

On Saturday I'm going back to Brooklyn, where I was born and raised, for the first rally of our campaign. Let's show Trump and the powerful special interests what they're up against. RSVP here to join us: https://t.co/4qCnhTxTN5 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 28, 2019

Sanders' 2016 bid for the presidency, initially considered a long-shot by many analysts, was punctuated by massive campaign rallies across the country featuring tens of thousands of supporters, and the senator saw some of the largest crowds of any 2016 candidate for president before his second-place finish to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonREAD: Cohen testimony alleges Trump knew Stone talked with WikiLeaks about DNC emails County GOP in Minnesota shares image comparing Sanders to Hitler Holder: 'Time to make the Electoral College a vestige of the past' MORE.

The Vermont senator announced a second bid for the presidency earlier this month on Vermont Public Radio, calling President Trump Donald John TrumpREAD: Cohen testimony alleges Trump knew Stone talked with WikiLeaks about DNC emails Trump urges North Korea to denuclearize ahead of summit Venezuela's Maduro says he fears 'bad' people around Trump MORE a "racist, a sexist, [and] a homophobe" while vowing to build on the success of his 2016 run.

"[W]hat I promise to do is, as I go around the country, is to take the values that all of us in Vermont are proud of — a belief in justice, in community, in grass-roots politics, in town meetings — that's what I'm going to carry all over this country," Sanders said.

"We began the political revolution in the 2016 campaign, and now it's time to move that revolution forward," he added at the time.

Several of Sanders' 2016 advisers recently left his 2020 campaign, citing creative differences, while the senator enjoyed a massive $6 million small-donor fundraising haul in the 24 hours following his campaign announcement.