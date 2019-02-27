Advocacy group calls for meeting with Harris over decriminalizing sex work

Activists on Wednesday called for a meeting with Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDem introduces bill to push back Ohio presidential primary Cohen grilled by Senate Intelligence panel Bernie Sanders Town Hall finishes third in cable news race, draws 1.4 million viewers MORE (D-Calif.) over her comments supporting the decriminalization of sex work nationwide.

The group, Decrim NY, said in a news release that it demanded a meeting with Harris, a 2020 presidential candidate, to "share how criminalization impacts their human rights and safety."

“It’s not about decriminalizing the sex trades and making sure people are safe in their work and have real ways to exit if they want to, it’s about political opportunism while still getting to do the dangerous moralizing on sex work that, quite literally, kills people in our country, people such as Yang Song," said Nina Luo, a Decrim NY steering committee member, referring to a sex worker who jumped to her death in New York last year.

"Decrim NY also calls on all presidential candidates to support the full decriminalization of sex work to promote the the safety, wellbeing, and health of all people in the sex trades," the group added in its release.

Harris's campaign did not immediately return a request for comment on whether the senator would meet with the New York activists.

The California senator announced her campaign for president late last month, joining a crowded field of Democratic competitors that includes fellow Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWoman to undecided Biden: 'Just say yes' to 2020 bid Raising taxes on the wealthy is 'extremely popular,' says Dem pollster 64 percent say Democratic Party supports socialism, says poll MORE (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSenate Dems seek to turn tables on GOP in climate change fight Bernie Sanders Town Hall finishes third in cable news race, draws 1.4 million viewers Woman to undecided Biden: 'Just say yes' to 2020 bid MORE (I-VT), and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWoman to undecided Biden: 'Just say yes' to 2020 bid Poll shows Biden leads Democrats vying for 2020 nomination Why not an 'Organic' Green New Deal? MORE (D-N.J.).

She told The Root in an interview this week that she supports the decriminalization of sex work nationwide, noting that "we can't criminalize consensual behavior as long as no one is being harmed."

"I was advocating [15 years ago] that we have to stop arresting these prostitutes and start going after the johns and the pimps, because we were criminalizing the women," Harris said during the interview.

Harris also noted her support for the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA). Sex workers and advocates say SESTA shut down online platforms such as Backpage.com and others that workers used to screen clients and establish safer working procedures.

"Backpage was providing advertisements for the sale of children. Of minors," she added, responding to the criticism of Backpage.com's closure. "And so I called for them to be shut down. And I have no regrets about that."