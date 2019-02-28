Inslee adds former Steyer advisers ahead of possible 2020 run: report

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) has reportedly hired former advisers to Democratic billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer ahead of a possible White House bid.

Politico reported that Inslee has hired two advisers who were previously with Steyer's NextGen America, a climate change political action committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of those hires, according to the news outlet, is Sky Gallegos, who for the past five years was a political adviser for NextGen America and also previously worked for former President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonWhy Pelosi is unlikely to try to impeach Trump Dem governors struggle for attention in crowded 2020 race Kasich fundraises off 2020 speculation MORE's reelection campaign. Politico noted that Gallegos also worked for Al Gore Albert (Al) Arnold GoreOvernight Energy: Trump ends talks with California on car emissions | Dems face tough vote on Green New Deal | Climate PAC backing Inslee in possible 2020 run New climate PAC will back Inslee for president Howard Schultz must run as a Democrat for chance in 2020 MORE, former Sen. John Edwards (D-N.C.) and former Secretary of State John Kerry John Forbes KerryOvernight Defense: White House eyes budget maneuver to boost defense spending | Trump heads to Hanoi for second summit with Kim | Former national security officials rebuke Trump on emergency declaration 58 ex-national security officials rebuke Trump over emergency declaration Ex-national security officials to issue statement slamming Trump's emergency declaration: WaPo MORE.

Ben Unger, who was previously a consultant for NextGen America, is also joining Inslee's team, according to Politico.

Both Inslee and Steyer have both prioritized climate change.

While Inslee has not formally declared whether he will be running for the presidency in 2020, he has taken steps toward a run and has said he will make a decision by April.

Politico also reported that Inslee has hired Democratic operative John Brougher and Jared Leopold, the communications director of the Democratic Governors Association.