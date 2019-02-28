Trump to hold March 10 fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says Kim not responsible for Otto Warmbier's death: 'I will take him at his word' Trump: I 'trust' Kim's promise he won't resume nuclear, missile tests Trump blasts Cohen, but 'impressed' with collusion comments MORE will hold a campaign fundraiser next month at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Fla., alongside Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel.

A press release Thursday from the Trump Victory Committee announced that the two, along with RNC national finance chair Todd Ricketts, would attend the March 10 event in Florida, the president's first major campaign fundraiser of 2019.

Trump is holding a fund-raiser at Mar-a-Lago on March 10, per an email from the @NewYorkGOP pic.twitter.com/5QuAKc0V4s — Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) February 28, 2019

The fundraiser follows the president's first major campaign rally of the year, which Trump held in El Paso, Texas earlier this month amid his negotiations with Congress over funding for construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

A large crowd of Democratic candidates have announced already for the 2020 presidential nomination and a few Republicans, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld are considering runs against Trump in the GOP primary.

McDaniel has indicated her and the RNC's full support for Trump ahead of the election, telling attendees Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that any GOP challenger to Trump would lose "horribly."

"They have the right to jump in and lose," McDaniel said. "That's fine. They'll lose horribly."

"The president has 93 percent approval in our party, our country is booming, jobs are coming back, wages are up, the military has been strengthened," she added. "We have put rule of law judges at every level of the courts. What would any Republican be thinking saying, 'This is a guy I'm going to run against?'"