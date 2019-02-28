Sanders, Biden atop Dem pack in New Hampshire poll

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersAdvocacy group calls for meeting with Harris over decriminalizing sex work Sanders’ first 2020 campaign rally will be in Brooklyn Budowsky: Is Russia attacking 2020 Dems? MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBeto O'Rourke likely to announce presidential bid soon: report The Hill's Morning Report - Trump’s long day: From Michael Cohen to Kim Jong Un Woman to undecided Biden: 'Just say yes' to 2020 bid MORE are leading the field of Democratic presidential candidates and likely candidates in New Hampshire, according to a poll published Thursday.

The Granite State Poll, conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, shows Sanders atop the Democratic field with the support of 26 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire, followed by Biden at 22 percent.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) sits in third and has the support of 10 percent of voters, while 7 percent of voters prefer Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and 5 percent favor former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas).

Sanders, Harris and Warren all have declared their White House bids. O'Rourke and Biden have yet to officially announce their campaigns, but both are considered likely to run.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who have announced their bids, are backed by 4 and 3 percent of voters, respectively, the poll found.

New Hampshire's presidential primary, which is less than a year away, will be the second major nominating contest in the Democratic presidential primaries. Sanders won the state's 2016 Democratic presidential primary, defeating Hillary Clinton, who ultimately won the nomination.

The poll's findings were based on interviews with 240 likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire between Feb. 18 and Feb. 26. The poll has a margin of error of 6.3 percentage points.