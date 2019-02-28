Poll: Trump statistically tied with Biden, Sanders, O'Rourke in Texas

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says Kim not responsible for Otto Warmbier's death: 'I will take him at his word' Trump: I 'trust' Kim's promise he won't resume nuclear, missile tests Trump blasts Cohen, but 'impressed' with collusion comments MORE's support in Texas is at a statistical tie with several potential 2020 challengers, including one who has already announced a bid, according to a poll released Thursday.

In the Quinnipiac University survey of Texas voters, Trump takes 47 percent of the vote in Texas in hypothetical matchups with former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBeto O'Rourke likely to announce presidential bid soon: report The Hill's Morning Report - Trump’s long day: From Michael Cohen to Kim Jong Un Woman to undecided Biden: 'Just say yes' to 2020 bid MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersAdvocacy group calls for meeting with Harris over decriminalizing sex work Sanders’ first 2020 campaign rally will be in Brooklyn Budowsky: Is Russia attacking 2020 Dems? MORE (I-Vt.), and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeBeto O'Rourke likely to announce presidential bid soon: report Cornyn less popular than Cruz in Texas: poll O'Rourke praises Spike Lee after Trump criticism MORE (D-Texas), who received 46 percent, 45 percent, and 46 percent support from voters in the poll, respectively.

Each of those hypothetical contests fall within the poll's margin of error, 3.4 percentage points. In addition, Trump sits within single digits of other announced 2020 Democratic challengers in the poll, including former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisAdvocacy group calls for meeting with Harris over decriminalizing sex work Budowsky: Is Russia attacking 2020 Dems? Harris fundraises off Cohen testimony MORE (Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenAdvocacy group calls for meeting with Harris over decriminalizing sex work Budowsky: Is Russia attacking 2020 Dems? Harris fundraises off Cohen testimony MORE (Mass.)

Harris, Castro, and Warren all won the support of 41 percent of Texas voters in potential matchups against the president in the poll, though against Castro, a San Antonio native and former mayor, Trump won only 46 percent of the hypothetical vote compared to 48 percent against the two senators.

Biden and O'Rourke are the only Democrats with favorability ratings above water in the poll, with Texas voters approving of Biden by a margin of 48 percent to 38 percent and O'Rourke by a margin of 44 percent to 40 percent.

The rest either had largely negative favorability ratings among a majority of Texas voters, except for those with little name recognition.

"Former Vice President Joe Biden has the highest favorability of any of the contenders and has a better net favorability than President Trump," said Peter Brown, the Quinnipiac poll's assistant director. "Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke also does relatively well on favorability and in a matchup with Trump, but that may well be due to O'Rourke being a home-state favorite.

"But former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, who is also a former San Antonio mayor, does not do as well as O'Rourke," Brown added.

Quinnipiac's poll surveyed 1,222 Texas voters between Feb. 20-25.