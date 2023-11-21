Trump to attend college football game in South Carolina

Former President Trump will attend the Clemson University versus University of South Carolina football game this weekend, his campaign confirmed.

“President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will attend the Palmetto Bowl in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 7:30PM EST,” his campaign said in an emailed statement.

The website for the Palmetto Bowl describes it as “the annual football game between the Clemson Tigers and the University of South Carolina Gamecocks[,] with the first meeting on Thursday, November 12th 1896.”

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Palmetto Bowl was the longest continuous non-conference rivalry in the nation, the second longest continuous rivalry in Division I college football, and the longest uninterrupted rivalry series in the south,” the website continues.

Trump has made other football game appearances this year, including in early September, when he attended a game between Iowa State University and the University of Iowa.

During Trump’s visit to the early primary state, he was seen flipping burgers and throwing a football with members of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity at Iowa State University. He took time to autograph photos and the footballs, according to The Associated Press.

Asked by a conservative media outlet what he thought of the event, the former president replied, “I guess the youth likes Trump.”