Sanders: 2020 Dems will rally around nominee to ‘defeat Donald Trump’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) told "Late Night With Seth Meyers" on Thursday that no matter who wins the Democratic nod, all of the candidates will rally around the nominee in order to "defeat Donald Trump."

“We all understand that no matter who wins, everybody is going to rally around that candidate and defeat Donald Trump,” the 2020 contender said.

Sanders also acknowledged that it is awkward to be running against so many of his fellow Democrats, including a number of senators he sees regularly.

"We all have lunch together every Tuesday and you got half the caucus running for president,” he quipped.

Thus far, there has not been much quibbling between the many Democrats running for the party's 2020 nomination and some have said they're running against their friends.

The already crowded field includes Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Former Vice President Joe Biden and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) are also considering jumping in the quickly growing field.

Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, is viewed as one of the front-runners after he finished second to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHouse intel interrogates Cohen for eight hours Sanders, Biden atop Dem pack in New Hampshire poll Dershowitz: Did Michael Cohen help or hurt Donald Trump? Yes and yes MORE for the party's nomination in 2016.

Sanders and Biden are leading the field possible candidates in New Hampshire, according to a poll published Thursday.