Poll: 68 percent of New Hampshire Republicans are behind Trump in 2020 primary

More than two-thirds of New Hampshire GOP voters surveyed in a new poll would support President Trump Donald John TrumpDem rep: 'I look forward to' Hannity's testimony Julian Castro says his brother is weighing Senate bid Biden: Trump ‘did the right thing by walking away’ from North Korea deal MORE in the state's primary if it were held today.

A University of New Hampshire poll found that 68 percent of Republican voters polled would support Trump in a hypothetical match-up against former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld (R), who are both reported to be considering a 2020 run for president.

Kasich won the support of 17 percent of the Republican voters in the poll, while Weld garnered support from just 3 percent of respondents.

Twelve percent of GOP respondents say they are undecided about their candidate for the 2020 primary election, suggesting that Trump's potential challengers have little room to build support against the incumbent president in the state.

Interest in the primary remains high, with just 7 percent of GOP respondents saying that they are not very interested in this year's primary election. Forty-nine percent of New Hampshire voters surveyed told pollsters they were extremely interested in the primary, while 28 percent are very interested and 16 percent are somewhat interested.

The UNH poll contacted 604 New Hampshire adults for the poll and divided the results by party. The margin of error among likely 2020 GOP primary voters was 6.6 percentage points, while the overall margin of error for the poll was 4 points.