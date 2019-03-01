Sanders on whether he'd seek advice from Clinton: 'I think not'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBiden: Trump ‘did the right thing by walking away’ from North Korea deal American artificial intelligence strategy offers promising start Most voters view Green New Deal as 'largely socialist,' poll shows MORE (I-Vt.) said Friday on "The View" that he will not be asking for campaign advice from former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHouse intel interrogates Cohen for eight hours Sanders, Biden atop Dem pack in New Hampshire poll Dershowitz: Did Michael Cohen help or hurt Donald Trump? Yes and yes MORE.

When asked whether he would seek the counsel of Clinton, who in 2016 beat him to the presidential nomination, Sanders said, "I think not."

"Hillary and I have fundamental ... differences," he said.

Sanders added that regardless of who wins the nomination, he hopes all Democrats will come together to try to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpDem rep: 'I look forward to' Hannity's testimony Julian Castro says his brother is weighing Senate bid Biden: Trump ‘did the right thing by walking away’ from North Korea deal MORE in the general election.

"I hope to be the Democratic nominee and have the support of the whole Democratic Party behind me," he said. "If I am not and somebody else is, I will support that candidate because what's most important is that Trump be defeated," he said.

“Hillary... she has not called me,”



The democratic socialist announced last month that he would again seek the nomination to take on Trump.

Sanders is one of the front-runners in a large group that is hoping for the nomination. Also running are Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden: Trump ‘did the right thing by walking away’ from North Korea deal GOP pollster says Senate vote on Green New Deal will be a test for 2020 Dems in chamber Most voters view Green New Deal as 'largely socialist,' poll shows MORE (Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden: Trump ‘did the right thing by walking away’ from North Korea deal GOP pollster says Senate vote on Green New Deal will be a test for 2020 Dems in chamber Most voters view Green New Deal as 'largely socialist,' poll shows MORE (Calif.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders, Biden atop Dem pack in New Hampshire poll CNN to feature Gabbard, Delaney, Buttigieg at SXSW town hall Lawmakers slam tech industry reps at privacy hearing MORE (Minn.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSanders, Biden atop Dem pack in New Hampshire poll Cory Booker introduces bill to legalize marijuana nationwide Advocacy group calls for meeting with Harris over decriminalizing sex work MORE (N.J.) as well as former Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who announced his campaign Friday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden: Trump ‘did the right thing by walking away’ from North Korea deal Biden responds to criticism over calling Pence 'a decent guy' Exclusive: Inside Joe Biden’s campaign in waiting MORE, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeJulian Castro says his brother is weighing Senate bid Poll: Trump statistically tied with Biden, Sanders, O'Rourke in Texas Sanders, Biden atop Dem pack in New Hampshire poll MORE (D-Texas) and Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownDem introduces bill to push back Ohio presidential primary UAW sues GM to block plant closings Worse than nothing's been done since the massive Equifax hack MORE (D-Ohio) are all said to be weighing 2020 White House bids.

Sanders is the favorite in New Hampshire, an early primary state that helps set the course for future contests, according to a poll published Thursday.