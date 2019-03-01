Former Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper expected to announce presidential bid next week: report

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D), who is mulling entering the increasingly crowded 2020 Democratic presidential field, has scheduled an event for next week in Denver.

The Colorado Sun reports that Hickenlooper has registered an event with local officials for March 7 at Denver's Civic Center park, which is being billed to supporters as a "celebration."

The Sun also reports that several sources close to the former governor expect an official announcement to come in the first week of March.

Colorado political strategist Andy Boian, who has served as an informal adviser to Hickenlooper, told local news outlet KDVR that Hickenlooper will make an official announcement of his candidacy at the event.

“Hickenlooper is going to announce he is running for President of the United States at this event,” Boian told the outlet.

A Hickenlooper spokeswoman told the Sun earlier this week that “it’s not a secret the governor has been thinking about running for president.”

The former governor's team also told The Hill this week that a campaign announcement would likely come at a major rally in Denver, though they didn’t specify a date or a time.

Hickenlooper has been teasing a potential White House bid for months, telling reporters in December that he was "past 50-50" on the chances of him running for president, while attacking President Trump Donald John TrumpDem rep: 'I look forward to' Hannity's testimony Julian Castro says his brother is weighing Senate bid Biden: Trump ‘did the right thing by walking away’ from North Korea deal MORE's record on economic issues for rural states.

“We’re seeing all kinds of evidence that the Trump presidency isn’t succeeding. It’s not taking America where it needs to go. It certainly isn’t fulfilling his promises to the rural parts of America," he told CNN in December.

If he enters the field next week, Hickenlooper will face a crowded race for the Democratic nomination, as Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBiden: Trump ‘did the right thing by walking away’ from North Korea deal American artificial intelligence strategy offers promising start Most voters view Green New Deal as 'largely socialist,' poll shows MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden: Trump ‘did the right thing by walking away’ from North Korea deal GOP pollster says Senate vote on Green New Deal will be a test for 2020 Dems in chamber Most voters view Green New Deal as 'largely socialist,' poll shows MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden: Trump ‘did the right thing by walking away’ from North Korea deal GOP pollster says Senate vote on Green New Deal will be a test for 2020 Dems in chamber Most voters view Green New Deal as 'largely socialist,' poll shows MORE (D-Mass.), among a number of others, have all announced bids.

Hickenlooper would become only the second governor to announce a White House bid following Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's (D) entrance into the race on Friday.