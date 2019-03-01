Bloomberg aides interview potential staffers in New Hampshire, Iowa as 2020 speculation mounts: report

Advisers to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg are interviewing potential staff in Iowa and New Hampshire, signaling a potential 2020 presidential run for the billionaire, CNBC reported Friday.

Sources told CNBC that Bloomberg associate Kevin Sheekey has had meetings with potential hires in the early contest states in the primaries that set the tone for the rest of the race.

“Bloomberg has the money and smart people around him, but they’re preparing to build a larger campaign apparatus to compete against the other 2020 candidates if he decides to run,” a source told the news outlet.

Bloomberg is far from the only person who is reportedly snapping up staffers. Confidants of Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden: Trump ‘did the right thing by walking away’ from North Korea deal Biden responds to criticism over calling Pence 'a decent guy' Exclusive: Inside Joe Biden’s campaign in waiting MORE, who has also not yet announced a presidential bid, are meeting with possible campaign aides, The Hill reported Thursday. Presidential hopefuls, including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden: Trump ‘did the right thing by walking away’ from North Korea deal GOP pollster says Senate vote on Green New Deal will be a test for 2020 Dems in chamber Most voters view Green New Deal as 'largely socialist,' poll shows MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSanders, Biden atop Dem pack in New Hampshire poll Cory Booker introduces bill to legalize marijuana nationwide Advocacy group calls for meeting with Harris over decriminalizing sex work MORE (D-N.J.) have also reportedly begun hiring or placing staffers in key states like Iowa.

If Bloomberg were to join the Democratic race, he'd be facing off against a multitude of Democrats. The New York independent has ruled out a bid outside of a major party.

"In 2020, the great likelihood is that an independent would just split the anti-Trump vote and end up re-electing the President," he said in a statement in January. "That's a risk I refused to run in 2016 and we can't afford to run it now."

"We must remain united, and we must not allow any candidate to divide or fracture us. The stakes couldn’t be higher," he added in the statement.