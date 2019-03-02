Howard Schultz slams Cohen hearing as "sad spectacle"

Former Starbucks CEO and potential presidential candidate Howard Schultz slammed Michael Cohen's testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee as a "sad spectacle" and condemned how it was handled by both political parties.

"From the sad spectacle of the Cohen hearing and the craven defense of the president by Republicans, to the reports of fights inside the Democratic Caucus between the ascendant left wing and a more moderate wing of the party, this was another sad week in American politics," Schultz tweeted.

Rep. Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuDems ramp up scrutiny of Kushner's security clearance Harsh Trump critic Ted Lieu condemns ‘inappropriate’ #TrumpFail hashtag after North Korea summit Dem lawmakers to open probe into ‘complex web of relationships’ between NRA, Russia MORE (D-Calif.) fired back at Schultz, saying that the hearing was important oversight that "showed the vibrancy of our democracy."

"Dear @HowardSchultz: You don't get it, do you? This week showed the vibrancy of our democracy," he tweeted. "The Cohen hearing showed what happens when Congress conducts actual oversight."

"In the Dem Caucus, we're not afraid to debate ideas," he added. "Not everything should be like a uniform cafe latte."

Schultz said in January that he was "seriously considering" running for president as a "centrist independent." Democrats fear that if he runs, he'll split the anti-Trump vote and help reelect the president.

Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, testified before the committee on Wednesday about his work for President Trump Donald John TrumpDem lawmaker to introduce bill blaming Kim Jong Un for Otto Warmbier death Cindy McCain rips conservative commentator over CPAC address The Memo: Trump world faces sea of troubles MORE, particularly his role in the 2016 election.