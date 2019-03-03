Poll: 4 in 10 would vote to reelect Trump

Approximately four in 10 registered voters in a new poll said they would reelect President Trump Donald John TrumpLawmakers discussed possible pardon talks with Cohen: report 5 takeaways as Republicans close ranks at CPAC Donald Trump puts past presidents to shame with North Korea policies MORE in 2020.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey released early Sunday found that 41 percent of voters said they would either “definitely” or “probably” vote for Trump next year.

Almost half -- 48 percent – said they would “definitely” or “probably” vote for the Democratic nominee, pollsters found.

The survey also found that Trump’s job approval rating ticked up 3 points from January to 46 percent.

Republicans overwhelmingly approve of the job the president is doing, according to the new survey, as do majorities of rural residents, white Americans without college degrees, men and white Americans.

African Americans, meanwhile, overwhelmingly give the president negative reviews, as do most Latinos, women, Americans between the ages of 18 and 34, white Americans with college degrees and independents, pollsters found.

The NBC/WSJ poll of 900 adults — conducted Sunday Feb. 24 to Wednesday Feb. 27 — has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.