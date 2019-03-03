Buttigieg says his first legislative pursuit would be ‘democratic reform’

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg says that his first legislative pursuit if elected would be "democratic reform."

Buttigieg, who is also the mayor of South Bend, Ind., in a recent interview pointed specifically to reversing Citizens United, doing away with the Electoral College and creating a "more depoliticized Supreme Court."

“I think the first thing you have to do is move on democratic reform. ... And it’s not that I have any illusion that that’s one of the easier things to do or even that some of the things that we need to do can happen quickly," he said during the interview with the podcast "Pod Save America."

"I mean, we’re talking about building a cathedral on some of these reforms, when it comes to what it might take to reverse Citizens United or to do away with the Electoral College or to have a more depoliticized Supreme Court," he added.

He added that those reforms should be sought as a "signal that we’re living in a time when we’ve got to fix the engine of our democracy."

"Because every other issue that I care about — from gun violence to climate change — isn’t going to get better as long as our democracy is this warped," Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg has previously called for getting rid of the Electoral College, saying in January that it "has made our society less and less democratic."

"We’ve got to explain our values and explain why Democrats are committed to freedom, to democracy, to security," Buttigieg added.