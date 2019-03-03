2020 hopefuls visit Selma for anniversary of 'Bloody Sunday' march

Several Democratic presidential hopefuls visited Selma, Ala., on Sunday to commemorate the 54th anniversary of the “Bloody Sunday” civil rights march in the city.

Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders slams 'dangerous' Trump in speech launching campaign from Brooklyn Ocasio-Cortez emerges as GOP’s new foe at conservative confab How to close America's income gap MORE (I-Vt.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSanders slams 'dangerous' Trump in speech launching campaign from Brooklyn Cory Booker's career shows school choice is the civil rights issue where most Democrats come up short CPAC attendees say Biden poses greatest threat to Trump MORE (D-N.J.), who have each announced their 2020 candidacies, were among those in attendance for services and a march to mark the anniversary. Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownSanders on whether he'd seek advice from Clinton: 'I think not' Dem introduces bill to push back Ohio presidential primary UAW sues GM to block plant closings MORE (D-Ohio), who is considering his own White House bid, was also in attendance.

The original march occurred on March 7, 1965, when peaceful demonstrators marched from Selma toward Montgomery and were violently attacked by law enforcement as they attempted to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

On Sunday afternoon, demonstrators again marched across the same bridge.

A reenactment of the "Bloody Sunday" march is taking place at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on the 54th anniversary of the demonstration. Democrats including Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker and Hillary Clinton are in attendance. pic.twitter.com/vITohFXHWk — CNN (@CNN) March 3, 2019

Earlier Sunday, Booker delivered a keynote address at the Brown Chapel AME Church, the original starting point of the 1965 march.

Booker said during his remarks that the U.S. is "failing its moral obligations."

"We live in a nation that is failing its moral obligations to its children, to its people," Booker said, according to Reuters.

"I worry now that we are at a point in our country where we see a moral vandalism that is attacking our ideals and beliefs and eroding the dream of our nation," he later added.

Booker also said that it is "time for us to defend the dream," according to the Associated Press.

“It’s time that we dare to dream again in America," he added. "That is what it takes to make America great. It is up to us to do the work that makes the dream real.”

The presence of the 2020 hopefuls in Selma highlighted the urgency of candidates to appeal to black voters ahead of the primaries.

Several candidates — namely Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders slams 'dangerous' Trump in speech launching campaign from Brooklyn CPAC attendees say Biden poses greatest threat to Trump Calif. Justice Dept. paid .1 million for harassment claims filed while Harris was AG: report MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders slams 'dangerous' Trump in speech launching campaign from Brooklyn CPAC attendees say Biden poses greatest threat to Trump Sanders on reparations: There are better ways than 'just writing a check' MORE — have said that they support reparations for black Americans impacted by slavery. Booker's “baby bonds” proposal, which would give each child in the U.S. a government-funded savings account, could help close the racial wealth gap.

Sanders, meanwhile, struggled in 2016 to connect with black voters and will likely need to garner more support from them to win the nomination in 2020. He has declined to back reparations, saying last week that there are "better ways to do that than just writing out a check" and proposing to invest in "distressed communities."

In his own remarks Sunday, the Vermont senator noted that demonstrators in the 1965 march were pushing for voting rights for black Americans. Sanders lamented that, 54 years later, people "are still fighting for the right to vote" and called for an end to voter suppression.

“And not only do we end voter suppression, but we make it easier for people to vote, not harder,” Sanders said, according to Reuters.

In addition to the 2020 candidates, Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, also gave remarks at Sunday's reception. She said the U.S. is facing a "full-fledged crisis in our democracy."

"This is a time, my friends, when fundamental rights, civic virtue, freedom of the press, the rule of law, truth, facts and reason are under assault," Clinton said.