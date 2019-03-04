Holder says he will not make 2020 White House bid

Former Attorney General Eric Holder Eric Himpton HolderThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump’s long day: From Michael Cohen to Kim Jong Un Holder: 'Time to make the Electoral College a vestige of the past' Obama political arm to merge with Holder-run group MORE on Monday announced that he will not run for president in 2020, but he would fight to make sure the country elects a Democratic president.

He said his focus will remain on redistricting and battling to make sure the House is not made up of members from “gerrymandered districts.”

"Though I will not run for president in 2020, I will continue to fight for the future of our country through the National Democratic Redistricting Committee and its affiliates," Holder, who served as the nation's top law enforcement officer under former President Obama, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed.

"I will do everything I can to ensure that the next Democratic president is not hobbled by a House of Representatives pulled to the extremes by members from gerrymandered districts."

Holder was the head of the Justice Department between 2009 and 2015. He currently serves as the chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, a group focusing on voting rights and redistricting issues.

He had previously floated the possibility of jumping into the field of Democrats vying to challenge President Trump Donald John TrumpRand Paul: Supreme Court likely to strike down Trump emergency declaration Pompeo refuses to say if he thinks Kim knew about Warmbier's mistreatment Trump points to Dems over failure of North Korea summit MORE in 2020.

Holder did not back a particular Democratic candidate in the op-ed, but did set out a list of policies that Democratic hopefuls should endorse, including reconstructing the Voting Rights Act, tackling comprehensive criminal justice reform and committing to becoming a net-zero carbon emitter in the next 10 years.