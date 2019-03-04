2020 Dem front-runners not seeking Bill Clinton advice: report

Front-runners for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president so far have not sought advice from former President Clinton, according to an Associated Press report Monday.

So far, the 72-year-old former president has had formal meetings with long shots for the nomination like Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyCNN to feature Gabbard, Delaney, Buttigieg at SXSW town hall Warren vows to forgo 'fancy receptions or big money fundraisers' Gabbard cites ‘concerns’ about ‘vagueness’ of Green New Deal MORE (D-Md.) and has not met with any of the women in the diverse Democratic primary field.

Shifts within the party and personal baggage have reportedly made him an awkward adviser for Democratic hopefuls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) Sanders2020 hopefuls visit Selma for anniversary of 'Bloody Sunday' march Hillary Clinton in Selma: ‘We are living through a full-fledged crisis in our democracy’ Klobuchar jokes about eating salad with a comb after staff controversy MORE (I-Vt.) in particular has a fraught relationship with the former president after his contentious 2016 Democratic primary against Clinton's wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOhio judge leaving GOP, citing change in party on national level Warner says there are 'enormous amounts of evidence' suggesting Russia collusion Blue states band together looking to bypass Electoral College MORE.

The Clintons reportedly do not believe Sanders could defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpRand Paul: Supreme Court likely to strike down Trump emergency declaration Pompeo refuses to say if he thinks Kim knew about Warmbier's mistreatment Trump points to Dems over failure of North Korea summit MORE in the general election, according to people who have spoken with them.

“I think that at some point bygones can be bygones, but what you can’t get around is the electability question,” longtime Clinton ally David Brock told the AP.

On Friday, Sanders addressed his relationship with Hillary Clinton in an appearance on “The View,” saying that he would not be asking for campaign advice from the former Democratic nominee.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandKlobuchar jokes about eating salad with a comb after staff controversy Inslee: US will bear 'enormous cost' if it doesn't move swiftly to combat climate change CPAC attendees say Biden poses greatest threat to Trump MORE (D-N.Y.) has said that President Clinton should have resigned the presidency due to his affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Clinton tried to brush off the senator's comments last May by saying Gillibrand is “living in a different context,” per the AP.

Other women running, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 hopefuls visit Selma for anniversary of 'Bloody Sunday' march Klobuchar jokes about eating salad with a comb after staff controversy Biden's experience is his greatest asset and biggest liability MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi Harris2020 hopefuls visit Selma for anniversary of 'Bloody Sunday' march To protect the vote, we must protect the courts Klobuchar jokes about eating salad with a comb after staff controversy MORE (D-Calif.), have not met with Clinton.

Clinton spokesperson Angel Ureña confirmed to The Hill that the former president has spoken to a number of candidates who have declared or are considering a run. He did not comment on who Clinton specifically has met with.

Updated at 9:05 a.m.