Trump, Ivanka donated to Kamala Harris campaign in California

President Trump and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, each donated to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) when Harris was campaigning for California attorney general years ago, The Sacramento Bee reported Monday.

The newspaper reported that the president gave Harris $5,000 in 2011 and another $1,000 in 2013 and Ivanka Trump donated $2,000 in 2014.

Harris was elected as California's attorney general in 2010 and won reelection in 2014. She was elected to her first term in the Senate in 2016 and announced earlier this year that she will seek the presidency in 2020.

Harris's campaign did not return a request for comment from The Hill. The Trump campaign and the White House also didn't immediately return requests for comment.

A spokesman for the Harris campaign told the Bee that Harris donated the $6,000 she received from President Trump to a nonprofit that advocates for the rights of Central Americans. The newspaper reported, however, that Harris didn't make that donation until 2015, one year after she won reelection as attorney general.

Relations between Harris and President Trump have since soured. The California senator has repeatedly criticized him, saying last week that she believes he is a racist.

“When you talk about him calling African countries s-hole countries, when you talk about him referring to immigrants as rapists and murderers, I don’t think you can reach any other conclusion," she said in an interview with The Root.