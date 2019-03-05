Koch-backed group pushes for new limits on Trump's tariff authority

A conservative group backed by mega-donor Charles Koch will launch digital ads on Tuesday pressuring Republican and Democratic lawmakers in both chambers to support legislation limiting President Trump Donald John TrumpWaters urges 'faint of heart' to 'support impeachment' Judge rejects effort to speed up case of US-born woman who joined ISIS Hannity blasts House investigation into Trump as ‘gruesome display of modern day McCarthyism’ MORE’s authority to impose new tariffs.

Americans for Prosperity will run digital ads targeting 22 senators and 12 House members from both parties, urging them to support the Bicameral Trade Authority Act, which would require congressional approval for increasing tariffs or levying new ones.

In addition to the pressure campaign, Americans for Prosperity will run ads thanking the Republicans and Democrats who already support the bill. The Bicameral Trade Authority Act is sponsored by nearly a dozen senators and 20 House members.

“Tariffs are destructive taxes on American producers and consumers. They threaten to undermine the economic growth the Trump administration has encouraged through tax reform and removing regulatory burdens,” said Americans for Prosperity president Tim Phillips.

“Congress should hold an up-or-down vote before tariffs proposed by a president can take effect … We strongly encourage these senators and representatives to get on board and cosponsor this bipartisan legislation. This is a top trade priority for our organization and we’ll continue to press Congress to make it a reality.”

Americans for Prosperity has traditionally supported Republican candidates, but they’ve become frustrated with Trump and some GOP lawmakers over policies they view as anathema to conservative free-market principles.

The Koch Network’s political arm, which spent about $400 million on politics and policy in the past election cycle, refused to support some GOP candidates in 2018 and targeted others for supporting a massive spending package or refusing to vote for spending clawbacks.

Trump’s trade war with China has been a major source of frustration for the group.

Earlier this year, Americans for Prosperity sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiPelosi seeks to tamp down anti-Semitism controversy Ocasio-Cortez says she 'breaks fourth wall' and responds to attacks to ‘squash' them early Pelosi: We’ll fight Trump in Congress and in court if he vetoes emergency declaration bill MORE (D-Calif.) offering to work with her to limit the president’s authority to impose new tariffs.

“Granting presidents authority to negotiate free trade agreements has helped lower barriers to trade and improve the lives of millions of Americans,” the letter said. “But Congress has ceded to the executive branch too much unilateral authority to impose tariffs … We encourage you to review and support this important legislation.”

Trump has described himself as “Tariff Man” and slapped billions of dollars of new tariffs on Chinese goods in an effort to gain leverage in his negotiations for a trade deal with China. China has responded with its own retaliatory duties on U.S.-made products.

There is optimism that the U.S. and China will reach a new trade agreement sometime later this month ahead of a potential summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. An agreement could result in the U.S. lifting billions of dollars worth of tariffs on Chinese goods.

The ads asking lawmakers to support the Bicameral Congressional Trade Authority Act will target Sens. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetTop White House official warns hospitals on surprise medical bills Overnight Health Care: Pelosi asks how to pay for single-payer | Liberal groups want Dems to go bigger on drug prices | Surprise medical bill legislation could come soon GOP senator: Legislation combating surprise medical bills could come in March MORE (D-Colo.), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Ben Cardin Benjamin (Ben) Louis CardinClyburn pushes next steps on criminal justice reform The Hill's Morning Report - Dems appear to have votes to counter Trump on emergency The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump looks for boost from Korea summit MORE (D-Md.), Tom Carper Thomas (Tom) Richard CarperOvernight Energy: Senate Dems introduce Green New Deal alternative | Six Republicans named to House climate panel | Wheeler confirmed to lead EPA Senate Democrats introduce 'Green New Deal' alternative Senate confirms Wheeler to lead EPA MORE (D-Del.), Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyDems wrestle over how to vote on ‘Green New Deal’ Trump claims Democrats ‘don’t mind executing babies after birth’ after blocked abortion bill Democrats block abortion bill in Senate MORE (D-Pa.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzBeto O'Rourke calls for nationwide legalization of marijuana Republicans can win in 2020 if they dial back the spin 5 takeaways as Republicans close ranks at CPAC MORE (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Mike Enzi Michael (Mike) Bradley EnziWill Senate GOP try to pass a budget this year? Presumptive benefits to Blue Water Navy veterans are a major win If single payer were really a bargain, supporters like Rep. John Yarmuth would be upfront about its cost MORE (R-Wyo.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Johnny Isakson John (Johnny) Hardy IsaksonWhip List: Where Republicans stand on emergency declaration vote On The Money: Lawmakers wait for Trump verdict on border deal | Trump touts deal as offering B for security | McConnell presses Trump to sign off | National debt tops T | Watchdog details IRS shutdown woes Trump criticizes border wall deal: 'Can't say I'm happy' MORE (R-Ga.), Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineTrump claims Democrats ‘don’t mind executing babies after birth’ after blocked abortion bill Democrats block abortion bill in Senate Trump unleashing digital juggernaut ahead of 2020 MORE (D-Va.), Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), Pat Roberts (R- Kan.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Dan Sullivan Daniel Scott SullivanCan't win fight against plastic waste without recycling Overnight Defense: Trump to hold one-on-one with Kim | What to watch as summit kicks off | Top general dodges on Trump emergency declaration Top general dodges on justification for Trump emergency declaration MORE (R-Alaska), John Thune (R-S.D.), Chris Van Hollen Christopher (Chris) Van HollenFemale Dems see double standard in Klobuchar accusations GOP braces for Trump's emergency declaration Senate buzz grows for Abrams after speech electrifies Dems MORE (D-Md.) and Roger Wicker Roger Frederick WickerRural America will fall further behind without all-fiber broadband infrastructure investment Lawmakers slam tech industry reps at privacy hearing Whip List: Where Republicans stand on emergency declaration vote MORE (R-Miss.).

In the House, Americans for Prosperity is asking for support from Reps. Vern Buchanan Vernon Gale BuchananMORE (R-Fla.), Danny Davis Daniel (Danny) K. DavisDemocrats must stand up for Israel Dems vow to grab Trump tax returns upon taking majority Community development impact remains clear with NMTC post-tax reform MORE (D-Ill.), Suzan DelBene Suzan Kay DelBeneLobbying world Bustos elected to lead Democratic campaign arm Maloney drops out of Democratic campaign committee race MORE (D-Wash.), Brian Higgins Brian HigginsDems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' Overnight Health Care — Sponsored by America's 340B Hospitals — Powerful House committee turns to drug pricing | Utah governor defies voters on Medicaid expansion | Dems want answers on controversial new opioid Assault weapons ban push tests Dem support MORE (D-N.Y.), George Holding George Edward Bell HoldingHouse Dems unveil initial GOP targets in 2020 Election Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide Jockeying already stepping up in House leadership fights MORE (R-N.C.), Dale Kildee (D-Mich.), Kenny Marchant Kenny Ewell MarchantThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Sanders set to shake up 2020 race House Dems release 2020 GOP 'retirements to watch' for House Democrat warns ethics committee about Steve King promoting white nationalism website MORE (R-Texas), Stephanie Murphy Stephanie MurphyGay Florida teen kicked out of home lands internship with Dem congresswoman Dems struggle to unify after GOP embarrasses them on procedure On The Money: Trump trade chief sees tough work ahead on China | Cohen offers gripping testimony | Tells lawmakers Trump inflated assets | Deduction cap could hit 11 million taxpayers | Senate confirms top IRS lawyer MORE (D-Fla.), Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesHouse Dems demand records from Trump's communications with Putin National security experts warn of rise in authoritarianism The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Kidney Care Partners — Lawmakers scramble as shutdown deadline nears MORE (R-Calif.), Bill Pascrell William (Bill) James PascrellGOP lawmaker apologizes after Cohen tweet prompts allegations of witness tampering Pelosi: Ethics panel should ‘vigilantly monitor’ social media after GOP lawmaker’s Cohen tweet GOP lawmaker says tweet about Cohen is ‘witness testing, not witness tampering’ MORE (D-N.J.), Tom Rice Hugh (Tom) Thompson Rice7 law enforcement officers shot in South Carolina How Washington can tackle hearing loss related to diabetes Overnight Finance: Congress races to finish .2T funding bill | What to look for in omnibus | AT&T merger trial kicks off | Stocks fall on tech troubles | Trump targets Venezuelan cryptocurrency | Record SEC whistleblower payout MORE (R-S.C.), Dave Schweikert (R-Ariz.) and Jason Smith Jason Thomas SmithDon’t extend the electric vehicle tax credit; repeal it The Hill's Morning Report — Nasty shutdown fight gets nastier Democrat responds to being told 'go back to Puerto Rico' on House floor MORE (R-Mo.).

Americans for Prosperity is also running ads thanking Sens. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyOvernight Defense: Pick for South Korean envoy splits with Trump on nuclear threat | McCain blasts move to suspend Korean military exercises | White House defends Trump salute of North Korean general WH backpedals on Trump's 'due process' remark on guns Top GOP candidate drops out of Ohio Senate race MORE (R-Penn.), Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerWarner says there are 'enormous amounts of evidence' suggesting Russia collusion Top Senate Dem: Kushner's security clearance 'bothers me a great deal' Cohen puts fresh focus on WikiLeaks MORE (D-Va.), Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanTop White House official warns hospitals on surprise medical bills Overnight Health Care: Pelosi asks how to pay for single-payer | Liberal groups want Dems to go bigger on drug prices | Surprise medical bill legislation could come soon GOP senator: Legislation combating surprise medical bills could come in March MORE (D-N.H.) and Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseAn infanticide question awaits the Democratic nominee in 2020 Trump claims Democrats ‘don’t mind executing babies after birth’ after blocked abortion bill Hillicon Valley: Senators urge Trump to bar Huawei products from electric grid | Ex-security officials condemn Trump emergency declaration | New malicious cyber tool found | Facebook faces questions on treatment of moderators MORE (R-Neb.), as well as Reps. Mike Gallagher Michael (Mike) John GallagherOvernight Defense: US reportedly easing demands over North Korean nukes | Trump optimistic for deal | Dems rip plan to use military funds for wall | Pentagon urges India, Pakistan to calm tensions 13 House Republicans who bucked Trump on emergency declaration House votes to overturn Trump's emergency declaration MORE (R-Wis.), Ron Kind Ronald (Ron) James KindSteel lobby's PR blitz can't paper over damaging effects of tariffs Congress should stop tariff power grab, bring balance to US trade policy Ocasio-Cortez sparks debate with talk of 70 percent marginal rate MORE (D-Wis.), Jimmy Panetta James Varni PanettaOvernight Defense: US reportedly easing demands over North Korean nukes | Trump optimistic for deal | Dems rip plan to use military funds for wall | Pentagon urges India, Pakistan to calm tensions Bipartisan House group introduces bills to stall Syria, South Korea troop withdrawals House passes bill expressing support for NATO MORE (D-Calif.) and Darin LaHood Darin McKay LaHoodKoch-backed group pushes for new limits on Trump's tariff authority Dems win nail-biter in charity congressional soccer game Overnight Cybersecurity: Tech execs testify on countering extremist content | House approves cyber diplomacy bill | Pentagon reportedly mulling nuclear response to cyberattacks MORE (R-Ill.) for supporting the bill.