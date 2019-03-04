Hillary Clinton says she’s not running in 2020

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOhio judge leaving GOP, citing change in party on national level Warner says there are 'enormous amounts of evidence' suggesting Russia collusion Blue states band together looking to bypass Electoral College MORE says she's not running for president again.

"I'm not running," the 2016 Democratic White House nominee told News 12 Westchester. But Clinton added that she would continue "working and speaking and standing up for what I believe."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I want to be sure that people understand I'm going to keep speaking out," the former secretary of State told the local news network. "I'm not going anywhere. What's at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me. And I'm also thinking hard about how do we start talking and listening to each other again?"

"We've just gotten so polarized," she continued. "We've gotten into really opposing camps unlike anything I've ever seen in my adult life."

Clinton said she plans on taking an active role in the next election cycle, which already features a crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates. Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi Harris2020 hopefuls visit Selma for anniversary of 'Bloody Sunday' march To protect the vote, we must protect the courts Klobuchar jokes about eating salad with a comb after staff controversy MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 hopefuls visit Selma for anniversary of 'Bloody Sunday' march Klobuchar jokes about eating salad with a comb after staff controversy Biden's experience is his greatest asset and biggest liability MORE (D-Mass.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar jokes about eating salad with a comb after staff controversy Inslee: US will bear 'enormous cost' if it doesn't move swiftly to combat climate change Biden seeks donors as he eyes presidential bid MORE (D-Minn.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony Booker2020 hopefuls visit Selma for anniversary of 'Bloody Sunday' march Hillary Clinton in Selma: ‘We are living through a full-fledged crisis in our democracy’ Klobuchar jokes about eating salad with a comb after staff controversy MORE (D-N.J.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) Sanders2020 hopefuls visit Selma for anniversary of 'Bloody Sunday' march Hillary Clinton in Selma: ‘We are living through a full-fledged crisis in our democracy’ Klobuchar jokes about eating salad with a comb after staff controversy MORE (I-Vt.) are just a few of the prominent leaders who have announced their candidacy.

Clinton has met with a range of candidates and individuals considering a presidential run. CNN reported that the former secretary of state met with Klobuchar and former Vice President Biden in February.

Biden is still considering whether he will launch a 2020 campaign. Clinton told News 12 Westchester that she's told every candidate she's met with so far to not take "anything for granted."

"People need to understand that in many cases, they were sold a bill of goods," she said. "We can't take anything for granted. We have to work really, really hard to make our case to the American people, and I'm gonna do everything I can to help the Democrats win back the White House."

Clinton had been widely expected to secure the Oval Office before eventually losing to President Trump Donald John TrumpRand Paul: Supreme Court likely to strike down Trump emergency declaration Pompeo refuses to say if he thinks Kim knew about Warmbier's mistreatment Trump points to Dems over failure of North Korea summit MORE.