Merkley passes on 2020 White House bid, will seek reelection

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley announced early Tuesday that he would not seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, but will run for reelection.

"I believe that there are Democrats now in the presidential race who are speaking to the importance of tackling the big challenges we face," he said in a video announcing his decision.

Merkley in the video denounced the "climate crisis" and said "we are in a battle for the soul of our nation."

He added that he felt he could contribute more in the Senate than by running for the White House.

“Over the last year, I’ve weighed whether I could contribute more to the battle by running for president or by running for reelection to the Senate," he said.

"To win these battles, we need both strong leadership in the Oval Office and strong leadership in the Senate," Merkley said. "My best contribution is to run for reelection and do all I can to help the Senate be a full partner in addressing the challenges before us.”

Merkley had previously said he was considering a White House bid, telling ABC News last December that his family was on board with the possibility.

"They had a veto over the project, and they have all now given it a thumbs-up,” he said at the time.

The senator would have joined a crowded field of Democratic candidates in the next election cycle.

Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are just a handful of the announced candidates.

Merkley, who was the only senator to endorse Sanders in 2016, said in the video that he doesn't have any plans to make an endorsement this cycle "for a good length of time."

Merkley's announcement comes after former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonQAnon book climbs Amazon chart Hillary Clinton says she’s not running in 2020 Ocasio-Cortez says she 'breaks fourth wall' and responds to attacks to ‘squash' them early MORE told a local cable television channel on Tuesday that she's also not running in 2020.

"I'm not running," the 2016 Democratic nominee told News 12 Westchester. But Clinton added that she would continue "working and speaking and standing up for what I believe."

"I want to be sure that people understand I'm going to keep speaking out," the former secretary of State told the local news network. "I'm not going anywhere. What's at stake in our country, the kinds of things that are happening right now, are deeply troubling to me."

--This report was updated at 7:26 a.m.