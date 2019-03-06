Top Miami Dem knocks delay in picking DNC convention site: 'Everybody should have a concern'

One of the leaders of Miami's bid to host the 2020 Democratic convention expressed concerns over the pace of the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) selection process in an interview published Wednesday.

“Everybody should have a concern over this massive delay and how it affects the planning and funding of a convention,” Philip Levine told Politico.

“We were told this would happen in January, and it’s March and we still don’t know where the convention is going to be," added Levine, the co-chairman of Miami's convention effort and Miami Beach’s former mayor.

Levine raised concerns that the longer it takes for the DNC to settle on a host site, the longer it takes that city to raise money, secure sponsors and vendors and go through other planning aspects.

The DNC has narrowed the field of potential host cities to Miami, Milwaukee and Houston.

Asked late last month about the timing of picking a final host, DNC Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE said all three cities are "in the hunt."

"We're hoping to make the decision within the next few weeks, at the most," he told "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace. "My goal was to make it by the end of the month. I hope to keep that. But my goal is to get it right. And if it takes a few days over, then we're going to make sure we get it right."