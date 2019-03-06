Biden hires veteran Latino operative: report

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTop House Dem dismisses reparations as 2020 candidates endorse idea Hillary Clinton is out, but she won't be invisible Poll: Biden, Sanders lead 2020 Dem field followed by Harris MORE hired a veteran Latino operative Wednesday as the high-profile Democrat continues to weigh a 2020 presidential bid, Politico reports.

Cristóbal Alex stepped down as the president of Latino Victory, a top Hispanic political organization, on Tuesday after five years in the role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex had briefly left Latino Victory during the 2016 presidential race to work on Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTop House Dem dismisses reparations as 2020 candidates endorse idea Clinton tweets 'Mean Girls' image after Trump mocks her 2020 decision Trump knocks Clinton for saying she won't run in 2020 MORE's unsuccessful campaign.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill on his plans.

Alex has previously appeared at events with Biden in Nevada and Florida.

Biden has yet to officially announce a White House bid. But sources close to the former vice president told The Hill earlier this month that he's almost certain to enter the race.

Last week Biden said he was in the “final stages” of his decisionmaking over a bid.

The 76-year-old has been leading or nearly leading in most polls among Democratic contenders, while putting together a potential campaign team and tapping potential donors.