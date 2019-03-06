The 2020 candidates who are defending Omar

Presidential candidates on Wednesday defended Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarTlaib to join protest calling for Trump impeachment House Dems delay vote on resolution rebuking Omar over Israel remarks Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez back 'end the forever war' pledge MORE (D-Minn.) amid an avalanche of criticism over her comments slamming pro-Israel groups and politicians.

Omar drew criticism last week when she suggested pro-Israel groups are pushing members of Congress to have “allegiance to a foreign country.”

The comments, widely condemned as anti-Semitic, set off a firestorm among lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Democrats are currently adjusting the language of a resolution intended to reprimand Omar for her comments and condemn a wider range of discrimination faced by other groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Defense: Briefing calms senators' nerves over Trump-Kim summit | GOP chair looks to lock in Trump withdrawal from Iran deal | Senators offer bill to end Afghanistan war Mellman: What's socialism anyway? Top House Dem dismisses reparations as 2020 candidates endorse idea MORE (I-Vt.), who is Jewish, expressed fear that a House resolution intended to rebuke Omar could hinder a larger conversation over U.S. support for Israel.

“Anti-Semitism is a hateful and dangerous ideology which must be vigorously opposed in the United States and around the world,"he said in a statement to The Hill. "We must not, however, equate anti-Semitism with legitimate criticism of the right-wing, Netanyahu government in Israel. Rather, we must develop an even-handed Middle East policy which brings Israelis and Palestinians together for a lasting peace.”

“What I fear is going on in the House now is an effort to target Congresswoman Omar as a way of stifling that debate," he continued. “That's wrong.”

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTop House Dem dismisses reparations as 2020 candidates endorse idea Hillary Clinton is out, but she won't be invisible Poll: Biden, Sanders lead 2020 Dem field followed by Harris MORE (D-Calif.) wrote in a statement obtained by HuffPost that continued attention directed at Omar, one of the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress, puts her at risk of possible violence.

“We all have a responsibility to speak out against anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia, racism, and all forms of hatred and bigotry,” Harris said in a statement.

“But like some of my colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus, I am concerned that the spotlight being put on Congresswoman Omar may put her at risk.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTop House Dem dismisses reparations as 2020 candidates endorse idea Hillicon Valley: T-Mobile, Sprint racked up Trump hotel bills | Progressives find fresh target in telecom merger | Lawmakers divided over state privacy rules | FCC warns of future probe into Sinclair allegations Hillary Clinton is out, but she won't be invisible MORE (D-Mass.) later condemned reported threats against Omar and pushed back on the notion that criticizing Israel is inherently anti-Semitic.

“We have a moral duty to combat hateful ideologies in our own country and around the world--and that includes both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. In a democracy, we can and should have an open, respectful debate about the Middle East that focuses on policy,” Warren said in a statement to The Hill.

“Branding criticism of Israel as automatically anti-Semitic has a chilling effect on our public discourse and makes it harder to achieve a peaceful solution between Israelis and Palestinians. Threats of violence -- like those made against Rep. Omar -- are never acceptable.”

Omar first drew censure last month after she accused some members of Congress of supporting Israel as a result of funds from pro-Israel lobbying groups, saying it was “all about the Benjamins baby.” She later noted that members of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) donated to members of Congress who had criticized her comments.