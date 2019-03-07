Americans' views of Biden dip since 2017, still high: Gallup

Gallup on Thursday said that recent polling shows Americans’ views of former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenCNN Democratic focus groups lauds Ocasio-Cortez: 'She's a badass' Biden hires veteran Latino operative: report The Hill's Morning Report - Citing probes, Trump says 2020 race has begun MORE have slipped since he left office, but the overall numbers still remain high as he contemplates a 2020 White House bid.

More than half of those surveyed — 56 percent — have a favorable opinion about Biden, the pollsters found. Approximately 8 in 10 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents view Biden positively. By comparison, almost 1 in 3 Republicans and Republican leaners view him favorably.

The former vice president’s popularity peaked at 61 percent in January 2017, Gallup noted.

The polling giant said Biden’s high profile and overall popularity would arguably make him the presumptive front-runner in the 2020 field.

It noted that respondents had similar views of Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersThe 2020 candidates who are defending Omar Warren defends Omar from threats of violence over comments on Israel Overnight Health Care - Presented by Kidney Care Partners - FDA chief's exit casts cloud over vaping crackdown | Agency approves ketamine-like drug for depression | Senators want probe into abuse of minors at HHS facilities MORE (I), who officially announced his second presidential candidacy last month. Fifty-three percent of those surveyed had a favorable opinion of Sanders when Gallup last asked about it in September.

Gallup also noted that the unfavorable ratings of five other Democratic contenders — Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe 2020 candidates who are defending Omar Warren defends Omar from threats of violence over comments on Israel Hickenlooper: Federal government shouldn't decide whether to legalize marijuana MORE (Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe 2020 candidates who are defending Omar Warren defends Omar from threats of violence over comments on Israel Hickenlooper: Federal government shouldn't decide whether to legalize marijuana MORE (Calif.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHickenlooper: Federal government shouldn't decide whether to legalize marijuana GOP state lawmakers spark outrage by wearing pearls as gun violence victims testified 2020 Dems back legal marijuana in political sea change MORE (N.J.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHillicon Valley: Dems renew fight over net neutrality | Zuckerberg vows more 'privacy-focused' Facebook | House Dems focus on diversity in Silicon Valley | FBI chief warns of new disinformation campaigns Why DNC barring Fox News from debates hurts party candidates 2020 Dems back legal marijuana in political sea change MORE (Minn.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Defense: McSally reveals she was raped by officer during Air Force service | Trump nixes public report on drone deaths | Senators say Saudi crown prince has 'gone full gangster' Hickenlooper: Federal government shouldn't decide whether to legalize marijuana 2020 Dems back legal marijuana in political sea change MORE (N.Y.) — exceed their favorable rating by between 2 and 8 percentage points in the new poll.

Sources close to Biden, 76, told The Hill earlier this month that the former vice president is almost certain to enter the race.

Last week, he said he was in the “final stages” of decisionmaking.

Gallup surveyed 1,932 adults between February 12-28 for its latest poll. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.