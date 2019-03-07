Harris receives endorsement from 6 home-state mayors

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe 2020 candidates who are defending Omar Warren defends Omar from threats of violence over comments on Israel Hickenlooper: Federal government shouldn't decide whether to legalize marijuana MORE (D-Calif.) on Thursday received some added home-state support for her presidential bid with the endorsements of six Democratic mayors from across California.

The endorsements of San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Compton Mayor Aja Brown were announced in a press release.

Many praised Harris for working on issues impacting the working class.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I couldn’t be more enthusiastic to endorse my fellow Bay Area sister, Kamala Harris, and her candidacy for President,” Breed said. "Kamala’s groundbreaking campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and the United States Senate paved the way for me and many women who have sought elected office in this state. She is acutely aware of the work that needs to be done on behalf of this nation and is prepared to lead and lift up hard-working men and women across this nation.”

Schaaf added, “There is no one better I can think of to lead our nation in these times than Oakland’s very own Kamala Harris. She is a fighter, a proven leader and champion for progressive ideals.”

The six mayors represent nearly 3.5 million Californians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris has already garnered the endorsements of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), Rep. Barbara Lee Barbara Jean LeeDems put spotlight on diversity in tech Hillicon Valley: T-Mobile, Sprint racked up Trump hotel bills | Progressives find fresh target in telecom merger | Lawmakers divided over state privacy rules | FCC warns of future probe into Sinclair allegations Tlaib, progressives urge regulators to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger MORE (D-Calif.), the former head of the Congressional Black Caucus, and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta. The three will serve as co-chairs for Harris's campaign in California.

Harris is running in a Democratic primary field that is already packed with other high-profile candidates, including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersThe 2020 candidates who are defending Omar Warren defends Omar from threats of violence over comments on Israel Overnight Health Care - Presented by Kidney Care Partners - FDA chief's exit casts cloud over vaping crackdown | Agency approves ketamine-like drug for depression | Senators want probe into abuse of minors at HHS facilities MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe 2020 candidates who are defending Omar Warren defends Omar from threats of violence over comments on Israel Hickenlooper: Federal government shouldn't decide whether to legalize marijuana MORE (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHickenlooper: Federal government shouldn't decide whether to legalize marijuana GOP state lawmakers spark outrage by wearing pearls as gun violence victims testified 2020 Dems back legal marijuana in political sea change MORE (D-N.J.), with heavy hitters like former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenCNN Democratic focus groups lauds Ocasio-Cortez: 'She's a badass' Biden hires veteran Latino operative: report The Hill's Morning Report - Citing probes, Trump says 2020 race has begun MORE and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) also considering a jump into the White House race.

Booker last month won the endorsements of New Jersey’s entire Democratic congressional delegation as well as the state’s governor and lieutenant governor. No other 2020 candidate has yet solidified as much home state support as the Garden State’s junior senator.