Eric Trump says his father would enjoy 'easy victory' over Joe Biden

Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpSecond undocumented worker says he worked directly for Eric Trump: report Dem councilwoman helps terminally ill brother with bucket list item: A call from Trump The Hill's Morning Report - Takeaways from the new Dem investigations into Trump MORE predicted on Thursday that his father would enjoy an "easy" reelection victory over Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenCNN Democratic focus groups lauds Ocasio-Cortez: 'She's a badass' Biden hires veteran Latino operative: report The Hill's Morning Report - Citing probes, Trump says 2020 race has begun MORE if the former vice president was the Democrats' presidential nominee in 2020.

The president's son, who serves as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, scoffed at the idea that Biden would run on the same policies advocated under the Obama administration.

"If you want to put Biden against my father, I think it’s going to be an easy victory because all you need to do is line up stats. Not soundbites, but quantifiable stats and he beats him all day long," Eric Trump said on "Fox & Friends."

A poll released last month by the left-leaning Public Policy Polling firm showed Biden and Trump in a statistical dead heat in a hypothetical 2020 matchup.

Eric Trump on Thursday went on to push back against comments from former President Obama, who said in Canada this week that he was proud his own administration did not have scandals.

The president's son pointed to Obama administration incidents involving the NSA monitoring program and the IRS targeting controversy.

Six former associates of President Trump Donald John TrumpCohen directed attorney to seek possible Trump pardon following FBI raid: report DOJ taps former Mueller prosecutor to run foreign lobbying unit Giuliani says lawyers have approached him seeking Trump's pardon: NY Times MORE have been implicated thus far in special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Biden has been mulling a potential 2020 campaign for months and sources familiar with his plans have told The Hill that it is nearly certain he will jump into the race. The former vice president said late last month that his family wants him to run.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe 2020 candidates who are defending Omar Warren defends Omar from threats of violence over comments on Israel Hickenlooper: Federal government shouldn't decide whether to legalize marijuana MORE (D-Mass), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe 2020 candidates who are defending Omar Warren defends Omar from threats of violence over comments on Israel Hickenlooper: Federal government shouldn't decide whether to legalize marijuana MORE (D-Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Defense: McSally reveals she was raped by officer during Air Force service | Trump nixes public report on drone deaths | Senators say Saudi crown prince has 'gone full gangster' Hickenlooper: Federal government shouldn't decide whether to legalize marijuana 2020 Dems back legal marijuana in political sea change MORE (D-N.Y.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHickenlooper: Federal government shouldn't decide whether to legalize marijuana GOP state lawmakers spark outrage by wearing pearls as gun violence victims testified 2020 Dems back legal marijuana in political sea change MORE (D-N.J.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHillicon Valley: Dems renew fight over net neutrality | Zuckerberg vows more 'privacy-focused' Facebook | House Dems focus on diversity in Silicon Valley | FBI chief warns of new disinformation campaigns Why DNC barring Fox News from debates hurts party candidates 2020 Dems back legal marijuana in political sea change MORE (D-Minn.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersThe 2020 candidates who are defending Omar Warren defends Omar from threats of violence over comments on Israel Overnight Health Care - Presented by Kidney Care Partners - FDA chief's exit casts cloud over vaping crackdown | Agency approves ketamine-like drug for depression | Senators want probe into abuse of minors at HHS facilities MORE (I-Vt.) are among those who have already entered the race for a chance to take on Trump.