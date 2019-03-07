Sherrod Brown says he will not run for president

Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownBudowsky: The politics of Trump nightmares Senate confirms controversial Trump court pick who backed ObamaCare lawsuit Production to cease at Ohio GM plant operating for more than 50 years MORE (D-Ohio) announced Thursday that he will not mount a 2020 bid for the White House, saying that he believes the best way for him to serve the country is in the Senate.

"I will keep calling out Donald Trump and his phony populism. I will keep fighting for all workers across the country. And I will do everything I can to elect a Democratic President and a Democratic Senate in 2020," Brown said in a statement.

"The best place for me to make that fight is in the United States Senate.”

