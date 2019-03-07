Hickenlooper swipes at Trump in campaign launch: He's 'destroying our democracy'

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) officially launched his 2020 presidential campaign on Thursday, taking a swipe at President Trump Donald John TrumpCohen directed attorney to seek possible Trump pardon following FBI raid: report DOJ taps former Mueller prosecutor to run foreign lobbying unit Giuliani says lawyers have approached him seeking Trump's pardon: NY Times MORE while promoting a vision for a more unified country.

Hickenlooper, who announced his bid earlier this week, told supporters in Denver it was "essential" to defeat Trump in 2020.

He cast the president as a divisive figure with harmful policies, and pledged to move the country forward by bringing leaders together.

"We have every right to live in a land that’s the home of hope," Hickenlooper said. "But these days, that’s not how it feels in America. It feels like we’re living in a heaving crisis - years in the making - spawned by dysfunctional politics - and defined above all by this president."

"Donald Trump is alienating our allies, ripping away our health care, endangering our planet, and destroying our democracy."

He cited Trump's "daily insults" on Twitter, saying they "range from shocking to unconscionable."

Hickenlooper also attacked the Trump administration's practice of separating migrant families, noting, "Most people would call that kidnapping."

The two-term governor argued instead for greater unity.

"This isn’t about unity for unity’s sake," he said. "America stops working when we work against each other."

If elected, Hickenlooper vowed that his first act would be to rejoin the Paris Climate on the first day of his presidency.

He laid out additional goals, including developing a "green economy" and combatting climate change, closing loopholes and increasing taxes on the wealthy and pushing for "universal, affordable" health care.

"I’m running for president because the only way to end the Trump crisis of division is with a leader who knows how to bring people together and get things done," he said.

Hickenlooper recalled his experience leading the state during damaging floods and wildfires, as well as a mass shooting at an Aurora, Colo., movie theater in 2012.

He further touted his administration's efforts to boost the state economy, implement Medicaid expansion and push for environmentally friendly legislation.

The 67-year-old joins a steadily growing field of presidential hopefuls vying for the Democratic nomination at a time when the party is keen to take out Trump.

Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHickenlooper: Federal government shouldn't decide whether to legalize marijuana GOP state lawmakers spark outrage by wearing pearls as gun violence victims testified 2020 Dems back legal marijuana in political sea change MORE (D-N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Defense: McSally reveals she was raped by officer during Air Force service | Trump nixes public report on drone deaths | Senators say Saudi crown prince has 'gone full gangster' Hickenlooper: Federal government shouldn't decide whether to legalize marijuana 2020 Dems back legal marijuana in political sea change MORE (D-N.Y.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe 2020 candidates who are defending Omar Warren defends Omar from threats of violence over comments on Israel Hickenlooper: Federal government shouldn't decide whether to legalize marijuana MORE (D-Calif.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHillicon Valley: Dems renew fight over net neutrality | Zuckerberg vows more 'privacy-focused' Facebook | House Dems focus on diversity in Silicon Valley | FBI chief warns of new disinformation campaigns Why DNC barring Fox News from debates hurts party candidates 2020 Dems back legal marijuana in political sea change MORE (D-Minn.), Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersThe 2020 candidates who are defending Omar Warren defends Omar from threats of violence over comments on Israel Overnight Health Care - Presented by Kidney Care Partners - FDA chief's exit casts cloud over vaping crackdown | Agency approves ketamine-like drug for depression | Senators want probe into abuse of minors at HHS facilities MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe 2020 candidates who are defending Omar Warren defends Omar from threats of violence over comments on Israel Hickenlooper: Federal government shouldn't decide whether to legalize marijuana MORE (D-Mass.) are among those who have already waded into the race.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenCNN Democratic focus groups lauds Ocasio-Cortez: 'She's a badass' Biden hires veteran Latino operative: report The Hill's Morning Report - Citing probes, Trump says 2020 race has begun MORE is also seen as nearly certain to get into the race, while former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeLatino Victory president to step down Beto O'Rourke calls for nationwide legalization of marijuana Hickenlooper launches 2020 presidential campaign MORE (D-Texas) is mulling a campaign.

"I understand I’m not the first person in this race or the most well known person in this race," Hickenlooper quipped on Thursday. "But let me tell you: at 4 syllables and 12 letters, 'Hickenlooper' is now the biggest name in the race."