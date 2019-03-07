Ocasio-Cortez fundraises off claim that AIPAC is 'coming after' her, Omar, Tlaib

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezMeghan McCain, Bobby from 'Queer Eye' get in heated exchange over Green New Deal McConnell maintains that Senate won't take up election reform bill Carbon dioxide didn't create climate crisis, says leading skeptic MORE (D-N.Y.) issued a call for donations from her supporters on Thursday following a pro-Israel activist's apparent threat to organize against her and two fellow Democrats.

In an email to supporters who funded her successful congressional bid with a wave of small-dollar donations, Ocasio-Cortez conveyed a line from an interview that American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) activist Stephen Fiske gave to The New York Times in which Fiske predicted that Ocasio-Cortez, as well as Reps. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarThe 2020 candidates who are defending Omar Warren defends Omar from threats of violence over comments on Israel Dems under fire put brakes on Omar resolution MORE (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibDems under fire put brakes on Omar resolution Progressive strategist warns Dems not to focus on attacking Trump in 2020 The Hill's 12:30 Report: Cohen back on the hot seat MORE (D-Mich.), would be leaving Congress sooner rather than later.

“They are three people who, in my opinion, will not be around in several years," Fiske told the Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The line was seen by Ocasio-Cortez and others as a direct threat aimed at her and the first two Muslim women elected to Congress over their criticism of the Israeli government and its treatment of Palestinians.

"Rashida, Ilhan, and Alexandria have at times dared to question our foreign policy, and the influence of money in our political system. And now, lobbying groups across the board are working to punish them for it," her team wrote in an email.

The letter goes on to reference a tweet from fellow Democratic Rep. Juan Vargas Juan C. VargasDem frustrations over Omar boil over on both sides Ocasio-Cortez defends Omar amid criticism from fellow Dem House Dems rallying behind border deal with 55 miles of barriers MORE (Calif.), who tweeted this week that it was "unacceptable" for Democrats to question the U.S. relationship with Israel.

It is disturbing that Rep. Omar continues to perpetuate hurtful anti-Semitic stereotypes that misrepresent our Jewish community. Additionally, questioning support for the U.S.-Israel relationship is unacceptable. (1/2) — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) March 4, 2019

"Some members of Congress have even gone so far as to claim that 'questioning support for the US-Israel relationship is unacceptable.' But that’s not how our legislative process is supposed to work," Ocasio-Cortez's fundraising request states.

"Just a decade ago, it was ‘unquestionable’ to not support the war in Iraq. And we all saw what resulted from that lack of discussion and negotiation," the email continues.

Ocasio-Cortez defeated longtime New York Rep. Joseph Crowley (D) in a primary election last year in a shocking double-digit victory that led to her coasting to victory over a Republican opponent in November.