Group co-led by former Trump campaign adviser signs on with Steve King challenger

RightVoter, a political consulting firm that counts former Trump campaign adviser Michael Biundo as one of its partners, signed on with a Republican challenger looking to primary Rep. Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingHoyer: Omar's Israel comments not comparable to King's white supremacy remarks Dem campaign chief: Medicare for All price tag 'a little scary' House Dems delay vote on resolution rebuking Omar over Israel remarks MORE's (R-Iowa).

RightVoter said in a statement it would serve as a senior advisor to Jeremy Taylor, a county supervisor who is running in the primary in Iowa's 4th District.

“We need to elect a strong, principled conservative to Congress for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District. It’s not enough that someone is a Republican; they must be a conservative Republican," Biundo said in a statement.

Biundo is one of four partners at RightVoter. He served as a national senior advisor to Trump's campaign and also served as National Campaign Manager for former Sen. Rick Santorum’s (R-Pa.) 2012 presidential run.

King, who was first elected to the House in 2013, has received strong criticism for comments that many have seen as racist, though the Congressman has denied he is racist.

In a January interview with The New York Times, King questioned why the terms white supremacist and white nationalist were offensive.

In response to those comments, GOP leadership stripped King of his committee assignments.

King is expected to have several primary challengers.

Iowa state Sen. Randy Feenstra (R) announced in January that he would be challenging King.