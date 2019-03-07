Klobuchar: Manafort sentence shows 'two systems of justice'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHillicon Valley: Dems renew fight over net neutrality | Zuckerberg vows more 'privacy-focused' Facebook | House Dems focus on diversity in Silicon Valley | FBI chief warns of new disinformation campaigns Why DNC barring Fox News from debates hurts party candidates 2020 Dems back legal marijuana in political sea change MORE (D-Minn.), a 2020 presidential candidate, slammed the sentencing of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortDOJ taps former Mueller prosecutor to run foreign lobbying unit Giuliani says lawyers have approached him seeking Trump's pardon: NY Times It's not about collusion; it's about obstruction ... and impeachment MORE on Thursday for what she said appeared to be a double-standard.

Klobuchar, a former prosecutor for Minnesota’s most populous county, suggested Manafort’s crimes were significant and his sentence was not treated "as seriously as crimes committed on a street corner."

ADVERTISEMENT

“My view on Manafort sentence: Guidelines there for a reason. His crimes took place over years and he led far from a 'blameless life,'" Klobuchar tweeted.

"Crimes committed in an office building should be treated as seriously as crimes committed on a street corner. Can’t have two systems of justice!” she added.

My view on Manafort sentence: Guidelines there for a reason. His crimes took place over years and he led far from a “blameless life.” Crimes committed in an office building should be treated as seriously as crimes committed on a street corner. Can’t have two systems of justice! — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 8, 2019

Klobuchar's comments came shortly after federal Judge T.S. Ellis sentenced Manafort to 47 months in prison after being convicted by a jury in August of eight criminal charges of bank and tax fraud.

Manafort will be allowed to receive time served, meaning he will spend another three years and two months behind bars. He will also be ordered to pay a $50,000 fine and up to $24 million in restitution.

The punishment fell far below the 19.5 to 24 years suggested under federal sentencing guidelines, and Ellis argued Manafort had lived an otherwise “blameless” life. The former campaign chairman did not apologize for his crimes Thursday, but said he felt “humiliated and ashamed.”

Manafort will face a sentencing hearing next week in Washington, D.C., over conspiracy charges related to his lobbying on behalf of the Ukrainian government.