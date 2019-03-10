The Memo: Team Trump insists Dem probes could 'boomerang'

Republicans close to President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders pledges to support Democratic nominee in 2020 CNN's Zucker: Fox News is a 'propaganda outlet' Warren struggles to gain traction amid Sanders surge MORE insist that Democratic congressional probes could come back to haunt the opposition party.

The Trump camp argues that Democrats will play into the president’s hands if they subject him, his associates and his family to an endless barrage of investigations.

Their theory — vigorously contested by critics of the president — is that such moves would bolster Trump’s case that he is being subjected to unfair attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Bossie, Trump’s deputy campaign manager in 2016 and someone who remains well-connected in his orbit, said that the recent decision by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerPresident Trump should not underestimate Jerry Nadler House heads down wrong path to impeachment with investigations Tlaib to join protest calling for Trump impeachment MORE (D-N.Y.) to seek documents from 81 people or entities showed “they are going to do exactly what the left wants them to do — attack the president at every turn.”

Bossie also predicted that “if the Democrats overreach, the American people are going to see that. They’re very smart. There will be a boomerang.”

Trump himself has been making the case that Democrats are engaged in what he refers to as “presidential harassment” — a phrase that he tweeted again on Friday. He appears to be using the term in a manner akin to his attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s investigation as a “witch hunt.”

But Mueller’s probe has proven resilient, in terms of public opinion, despite the president’s onslaught. A Quinnipiac University poll in recent days indicated that 54 percent of registered voters believe the Mueller investigation is fair — exactly double the 27 percent who contend it is unfair.

Democratic-led probes may be more vulnerable, by their very nature, to the charge that they are partisan and tendentious.

But Democratic strategists as well as some outside analysts insist that the danger of blowback is slight, at least for now.

Many voters will see the Democrats as making a long-overdue effort to hold Trump to account, they say — an effort that was absent during the first two years of his presidency, when Republicans held the majority in both chambers of Congress.

“They are definitely not overreaching. They are doing their constitutional duty,” said Allan Lichtman, a professor of history at American University who is also the author of a book making the case for Trump’s impeachment.

Joe Trippi, a longtime Democratic strategist, complained that, “for the two years Republicans had oversight, they never took that responsibility seriously enough to require anyone to produce documents, much less 81.”

House Democrats are taking the fight to Trump on several fronts.

Nadler’s committee is one of the most wide-ranging, delving into possible obstruction of justice and abuse of power. His panel would also be the starting point for any effort to impeach Trump, though Nadler himself has emphasized that they are some distance away from any decision on that question.

The House Oversight Committee — where Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenCrucifixion or freedom? Stay tuned to the aftermath for Michael Cohen Bill Maher to CPAC head: 'Basically, Fox News is running our government' White House rejects Dem request to interview ex-Trump aide MORE caused an international sensation with public testimony on Feb. 27 — is looking at apparent hush money payments to women who said they had affairs with Trump, and the separate issue of the White House security clearances. The panel is led by Rep. Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsCrucifixion or freedom? Stay tuned to the aftermath for Michael Cohen White House rejects Dem request to interview ex-Trump aide Questions mount over Cohen pardon claims MORE (D-Md.).

The House Intelligence Committee — led by long-time Trump bete noire Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSunday shows preview: 2020 field begins to take shape Overly aggressive response to Omar's comments reflects distorted priorities in America House Intelligence panel postpones interview with Trump business associate Felix Sater MORE (D-Calif.) — is examining Russia-related matters.

The House Ways and Means Committee, with Rep. Richard Neal Richard Edmund NealHouse passes bill to require presidents to disclose their tax returns On The Money: Dems inch closer to demanding Trump's tax returns | Consumer chief pressed to undo Mulvaney's work | IRS says average tax refund up Dems inch closer to demanding Trump's tax returns MORE (D-Mass.) at its head, is looking at Trump’s tax affairs. Neal has been widely reported to be preparing a formal request to see Trump’s tax returns, which the then-candidate refused to reveal during his 2016 campaign.

But whereas Democrats and other Trump critics defend all of those probes as valid and necessary, the president’s backers see it as a calculated effort to sandbag him for much of the remainder of his first term.

“They are trying to drain him of his resources to get things done by creating this monster investigation,” said Ron Bonjean, a Republican consultant who worked closely with the White House on the 2017 confirmation process for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Even loyalists like Bonjean do acknowledge — to a point — that the political dynamics could shift abruptly, depending on whether or not the Democratic-led committees uncover damaging information.

“It can [change] but it depends on what it is,” he said, “Americans have been desensitized to these political accusations over the past several years.”

Bossie, the former deputy campaign manager, denied that Trump was “frustrated” by the probes at the moment but he acknowledged that the president would need a topflight team to push back agains the pressure against him.

“He needs to be ready for what the Democrats are bringing, and needs to put together the best team around him to defend again the congressional overreach,” Bossie said.

He added that this was “a work in progress. Are they ready today? I don’t know the answer. Will they be ready? I think they will be.”

The Memo is a reported column by Niall Stanage, primarily focused on Donald Trump’s presidency.