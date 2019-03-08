Warren on Fox: I understand why DNC is refusing to give debate to 'propaganda machine'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHickenlooper swipes at Trump in campaign launch: He's 'destroying our democracy' Gillibrand condemns Omar remarks, GOP 'hypocrisy' Sherrod Brown says he will not run for president MORE (D-Mass.) said Friday that she supports the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) decision to refuse to let Fox News host a presidential primary debate.

“I do understand that when more and more keeps coming out about how Fox News was just operating as an arm of the Trump campaign and then the Trump administration, boy, that doesn’t much look like we really have a free and independent press," the 2020 presidential candidate said on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber.”

It just looks like a propaganda machine,” she added.

Warren's comments came after the DNC announced Wednesday that it would not permit the network to host a presidential primary debate, citing an explosive story in The New Yorker that alleged close coordination between Fox News and President Trump Donald John TrumpHickenlooper swipes at Trump in campaign launch: He's 'destroying our democracy' Overnight Defense: Pentagon asked to house up to 5,000 migrant children | Judge lifts last injunction against transgender ban | Senators voice anger over problems with military housing | General warns ISIS waiting to resurge Cummings says he needs to examine Cohen's testimony further amid GOP allegations of perjury MORE's inner circle.

The report noted that several Fox News alumni worked in the Trump White House and alleged that former Fox News chief Roger Ailes passed along questions to Trump prior to a 2016 Republican primary debate.

“So I understand why it is that the Democratic Party would just say, ‘we’re just not going to be a part of that,’” Warren said.

Fox News senior vice president and Managing Editor Bill Sammon rebuked the DNC's move, touting Fox News’s high viewership numbers.

“They’re the best debate team in the business and they offer candidates an important opportunity to make their case to the largest TV news audience in America, which includes many persuadable voters,” Sammon said in an emailed statement.