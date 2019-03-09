Roy Moore says he's 'seriously considering' 2020 Senate bid

Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreDoug Jones: Trump unintentionally giving 'green light' to hate crimes GOP candidate welcomes Roy Moore to enter Alabama Senate primary Roy Moore hints at running for Senate again in 2020 MORE, who lost his bid in 2017 for an Alabama Senate seat, said Friday that he is “seriously considering” another run in 2020.

Bryan Fischer, host of Christian program “Focal Point” on American Family Radio, asked Moore about the next Alabama Senate race.

“Tell me what you’re thinking about throwing your hat back into the ring,” Fischer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m seriously considering it. I think that [the 2017 Senate race] was stolen,” Moore responded.

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) defeated Moore in a narrow special election that was triggered when former Sen. Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsEx-Trump DOJ official to serve as CNN analyst, not editor, after backlash Trump: 'Sessions didn't have a clue!' Top Republican releases full transcript of Bruce Ohr interview MORE (R-Ala.) was appointed as President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge rules thousands more migrants should be in lawsuit over family separations GOP lawmaker shows Chris Evans his 'Captain America' glass eye White House rejects Dem request to interview ex-Trump aide MORE's attorney general.

Jones was the first Democrat in decades to be elected to the red state of Alabama.

On the campaign trail, Moore faced allegations of sexual assault, including claims that he pursued teenage girls while he was in his 30s.

He has denied the allegations and has blamed disinformation campaigns for his loss.

Rep. Bradley Byrne Bradley Roberts ByrnePublic education advocate says charter schools aren't held to same standard as public schools Public school advocate says DeVos's school choice plan is 'tone deaf' GOP candidate welcomes Roy Moore to enter Alabama Senate primary MORE (R-Ala.) last month became Jones's first declared challenger for his Senate seat in 2020.