Schultz at SXSW: Issues facing US won't be solved by sending tweets

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who is mulling launching a 2020 independent presidential bid, went after members of both parties Saturday during a talk at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Texas.

"We are in a place where you can send a tweet about anything… and become a celebrity. But that’s not going to solve the issues we are facing," he told NBC's Dylan Byers at the Austin conference.

During the conversation, Schultz sought to leverage his decades of experience in business and years running a global corporation to make the case that he could successfully help lead the country if elected.

Schultz called the Democratic platform "extreme." He also said that people like Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report Warren on Fox: I understand why DNC is refusing to give debate to 'propaganda machine' Hillicon Valley: Warren offers plan to break up big tech | K Street preps for privacy fight | Dem asks DOJ to probe if White House interfered on merger | Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify in WikiLeaks case MORE (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOvernight Health Care - Presented by Kidney Care Partners - Dem leaders, progressives at odds over 'Medicare for all' | HHS to divert 5M to shelter migrant kids | Azar to testify on 2020 budget The Hill's 12:30 Report: House Dems pass electoral reform bill after difficult week 2020 will pit Trump's wins against Dems' dreams MORE (D-N.Y.) were "well-intentioned" but questioned whether proposals they have backed are realistic.

"They love the country and have their core-beliefs but you have to ask yourself … is it realistic that any of these things can be achieved?" he said. "When I got the Green New Deal, I read it line for line. You can’t try and solve one extreme with the other."

"And, now we have a new extreme and it’s the Democratic platform,” he added.

He also slammed the two-party system, calling it "broken."

"The two-party system for all too long now is broken and the level of disfunction and polarization and revenge politics has reached a level in which we are on the clock as a country," he said.

Schultz announced in January that he was "seriously considering" running for president in 2020 as a "centrist independent." In doing so, he would opt not to face a crowded field of progressives and Democrats such as Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBiden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report 2020 will pit Trump's wins against Dems' dreams The Hill's Morning Report - A rough week for House Dems MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report Booker slams Manafort sentence: Criminal justice system 'preys upon the most vulnerable citizens' Harris on Manafort ruling: 'The justice system is broken in America' MORE (D-Calif.) and others who are vying for Democratic nomination.

Democrats fear that if Schultz does decide to run, he'll garner votes among those opposing President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge rules thousands more migrants should be in lawsuit over family separations GOP lawmaker shows Chris Evans his 'Captain America' glass eye White House rejects Dem request to interview ex-Trump aide MORE's reelection, helping hand the president a second term.

The former business executive maintained Saturday that if he were to enter the 2020 race it could split the vote across parties, saying that he will "not proceed" if "the math doesn’t work."

SXSW is an annual festival and conference of music, media, technology and other topics that takes place in Austin.