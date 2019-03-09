SXSW festival draws 2020 Dems to Texas

Democrats running for president in 2020 flocked this weekend to Texas for the annual South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin.

The historically tech-focused gathering has transformed into a more political event in recent years, emerging this year as a necessary stop for many presidential contenders fighting in a crowded primary field ahead of Texas’ early primary.

While some candidates such as Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBiden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report 2020 will pit Trump's wins against Dems' dreams The Hill's Morning Report - A rough week for House Dems MORE (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report Booker slams Manafort sentence: Criminal justice system 'preys upon the most vulnerable citizens' Harris on Manafort ruling: 'The justice system is broken in America' MORE (D-Calif.) are campaigning in other crucial primary states, this year's SXSW boasts appearances from a number of Democratic presidential hopefuls including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report Warren on Fox: I understand why DNC is refusing to give debate to 'propaganda machine' Hillicon Valley: Warren offers plan to break up big tech | K Street preps for privacy fight | Dem asks DOJ to probe if White House interfered on merger | Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify in WikiLeaks case MORE (Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBiden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report Booker slams Manafort sentence: Criminal justice system 'preys upon the most vulnerable citizens' Dem senator asks DOJ to probe White House efforts on AT&T-Time Warner merger MORE (Minn.), former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warren, who has emerged as a vocal opponent of digital giants’ power, used her appearance Saturday to reiterate her criticism of companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon, pushing the tech giants to break apart.

“You can’t be an umpire and own one of the teams that plays in the game,” she said. “My view is break those things apart, and we will have a much more competitive, robust market in America.”

“The monopolists will make fewer monopoly profits. Boo hoo.”

Klobuchar, who has been dogged by allegations by former staffers of mistreatment, addressed a report from last month that alleged she once ate a salad with her comb and ordered an aide to clean it after the staffer did not get her a fork.

“It was me sort of doing a mom thing, I didn't have a fork so I used a comb to eat salad on a plane,” she said.

The Minnesota Democrat, who is casting herself as a centrist in a field currently dominated by progressives, said the competition fostered by a crowded primary field could help the party.

“There are a number of great candidates…and I always like to jokingly say, ‘may the best woman win.’ But, no litmus test, many of them would be good, but I think that competition is good,” she said, referring to the other candidates.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), who is mulling a presidential bid, made a surprise appearance Saturday at the festival for the premier of a documentary detailing his insurgent Senate bid last year to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzEx-Trump DOJ official to serve as CNN analyst, not editor, after backlash Sherrod Brown says he will not run for president White House pressures Senate GOP to back Trump's emergency declaration MORE (R-Texas).

While O'Rourke lost by under 3 points in November, the enthusiasm around his campaign propelled him to rockstar status within the Democratic Party and fueled calls for him to weigh a shot for the White House.

Massive standing ovation for Beto O’Rourke & his family following the premiere of #RunningWithBeto. Rowdy, passionate & super emotional screening of a doc that above all else proves it’s not about the size of the dog in the fight, it’s about the size of the fight in the dog#SXSW pic.twitter.com/Se7wnPNE8P — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 9, 2019

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttegieg is among other Democratic hopefuls slated to appear at the festival Saturday. Castro, Hickenlooper and Inslee are all slated to appear Sunday.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who is weighing an independent presidential bid, as well as former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), who has remained vocal in GOP politics as a critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge rules thousands more migrants should be in lawsuit over family separations GOP lawmaker shows Chris Evans his 'Captain America' glass eye White House rejects Dem request to interview ex-Trump aide MORE, appeared at the festival Saturday.