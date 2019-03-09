O'Rourke shows up at SXSW for premiere of 'Running with Beto' film

Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeHickenlooper swipes at Trump in campaign launch: He's 'destroying our democracy' Latino Victory president to step down Beto O'Rourke calls for nationwide legalization of marijuana MORE showed up at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Texas on Saturday for the premiere of a documentary about his 2018 Senate campaign.

The former congressman and potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate spoke to a crowd in Austin at the premiere of HBO's "Running with Beto," praising the filmmakers for including scenes about other candidates in Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are so many candidacies, so many leaders,” he said. “We got to be part of this amazing thing in Texas over the last two years, and it continues.”

O'Rourke was also expected to participate in a panel discussion after the film's showing, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Massive standing ovation for Beto O’Rourke & his family following the premiere of #RunningWithBeto. Rowdy, passionate & super emotional screening of a doc that above all else proves it’s not about the size of the dog in the fight, it’s about the size of the fight in the dog#SXSW pic.twitter.com/Se7wnPNE8P — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 9, 2019

Beto is asked what we can do now, and when he will announce his run for President in 2020. #SXSW #RunningWithBeto pic.twitter.com/nkWhgzp5IL — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 9, 2019

O'Rourke is mulling a 2020 presidential run following his upstart Senate campaign last year against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzEx-Trump DOJ official to serve as CNN analyst, not editor, after backlash Sherrod Brown says he will not run for president White House pressures Senate GOP to back Trump's emergency declaration MORE (R-Texas), a race O'Rourke lost by under 3 points.

The Dallas Morning News reported last week that O'Rourke is likely to jump into the White House race.

If he does enter the race, he'll be facing off against several prominent progressive and Democratic candidates including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBiden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report 2020 will pit Trump's wins against Dems' dreams The Hill's Morning Report - A rough week for House Dems MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report Warren on Fox: I understand why DNC is refusing to give debate to 'propaganda machine' Hillicon Valley: Warren offers plan to break up big tech | K Street preps for privacy fight | Dem asks DOJ to probe if White House interfered on merger | Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify in WikiLeaks case MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report Booker slams Manafort sentence: Criminal justice system 'preys upon the most vulnerable citizens' Harris on Manafort ruling: 'The justice system is broken in America' MORE (D-Calif.), among others.

"Running with Beto" will come out on HBO in May. It debuted at SXSW, an annual festival of music, technology, media and other topics held in Austin.