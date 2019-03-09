Klobuchar says she'll 'use humor' in campaigning against Trump

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBiden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report Booker slams Manafort sentence: Criminal justice system 'preys upon the most vulnerable citizens' Dem senator asks DOJ to probe White House efforts on AT&T-Time Warner merger MORE (D-Minn.) joked about President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge rules thousands more migrants should be in lawsuit over family separations GOP lawmaker shows Chris Evans his 'Captain America' glass eye White House rejects Dem request to interview ex-Trump aide MORE's hair and vowed to "use humor" in her White House bid during an interview Saturday at South by Southwest.

Klobuchar, one of several 2020 contenders to make an appearance at the Texas festival, recalled to Recode's Kara Swisher how she was attacked by Trump on Twitter for her campaign announcement, which took place in Minneapolis amid a snowstorm.

"You know what? I’d like to see how your hair will work in a blizzard, Mr. Umbrella Man," she said, referring to the president, according to reporters at the festival.

"That's something you'll see me do, use humor," Klobuchar reportedly added.

During the interview, Klobuchar also indicated support for the Green New Deal, a proposal from Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyMeghan McCain, Bobby from 'Queer Eye' get in heated exchange over Green New Deal McConnell maintains that Senate won't take up election reform bill Thanks to President Trump, America will never be a socialist country MORE (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOvernight Health Care - Presented by Kidney Care Partners - Dem leaders, progressives at odds over 'Medicare for all' | HHS to divert 5M to shelter migrant kids | Azar to testify on 2020 budget The Hill's 12:30 Report: House Dems pass electoral reform bill after difficult week 2020 will pit Trump's wins against Dems' dreams MORE (D-N.Y.) to overhaul the nation's infrastructure to run on renewable energy sources.

"I thought it harnessed this energy right now that said let's stop admiring this problem and let's do something about it. I'm looking forward to watching Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellIt's time to defund the Saudi-led coalition's war in Yemen Five things to know about Democrats' sweeping election reform bill The Hill's 12:30 Report: House Dems pass electoral reform bill after difficult week MORE try to use that against America," she said, according to The Washington Post's Dave Weigel.

Klobuchar faces a crowded field of Democrats vying for the party's 2020 presidential nomination, including her fellow Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBiden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report 2020 will pit Trump's wins against Dems' dreams The Hill's Morning Report - A rough week for House Dems MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report Booker slams Manafort sentence: Criminal justice system 'preys upon the most vulnerable citizens' Harris on Manafort ruling: 'The justice system is broken in America' MORE (D-Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandThe Hill's Morning Report - A rough week for House Dems Hickenlooper swipes at Trump in campaign launch: He's 'destroying our democracy' Booker, Gabbard to make appearances with Colbert MORE (D-N.Y.).

Several other Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report Warren on Fox: I understand why DNC is refusing to give debate to 'propaganda machine' Hillicon Valley: Warren offers plan to break up big tech | K Street preps for privacy fight | Dem asks DOJ to probe if White House interfered on merger | Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify in WikiLeaks case MORE (D-Mass.), another 2020 contender, appeared Saturday at the annual festival, which hosted former President Obama for a keynote address in 2016.