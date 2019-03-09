O'Rourke teases 'big announcement' amid 2020 speculation

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) teased a “big announcement” political future as speculation grows that the former senate candidate has his sights set on the White House in 2020.

His camp sent out an email blast to supporters inviting them to be the first to know about O’Rourke’s next move but did not clarify the date when the announcement will be made.

“There’s been an outpouring of speculation, excitement, and support from people across the country — everyone eagerly waiting for the news. Many of us are crossing our fingers and hoping that Beto has decided to run,” the email said.

.@BetoORourke's camp emails supporters asking them to sign up to be "first to hear Beto’s big announcement." There's no date on when the announcement will come. #tx2020 pic.twitter.com/ucFitpJlRo — Alexandra Samuels (@AlexSamuelsx5) March 9, 2019

O’Rourke shot to national prominence last year after his insurgent bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzEx-Trump DOJ official to serve as CNN analyst, not editor, after backlash Sherrod Brown says he will not run for president White House pressures Senate GOP to back Trump's emergency declaration MORE transfixed the Democratic Party base and raked in a record amount of small, individual donations. Though he fell short by under three points in the ruby red Lone Star State, the enthusiasm around his campaign sparked widespread calls for the former congressman to run for president in 2020.

“And now I’m ready for us to bring our movement to the rest of the country. It’s the exact kind of campaign that America needs right now, and it’s why so many of us are hoping that Beto has decided to launch a campaign for President of the United States,” Cynthia Cano, the deputy campaign manager for O’Rourke’s Senate bid, said in the email.

O’Rourke has already turned down repeated entreaties from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerOvernight Health Care - Presented by Kidney Care Partners - FDA chief Scott Gottlieb resigns | House Dems to take up drug pricing bills next week | Planned Parenthood, doctors group sue over Trump abortion rule Schumer demands Trump apologize to Otto Warmbier's parents Coast Guard official accused of terror plot indicted on gun, drug charges MORE (D-N.Y.) to forego a White House bid and instead take on Sen. John Cornyn John CornynGOP hunts for unified strategy in emergency declaration fight Senate GOP eyes big vote against Trump GOP braces for showdown on wall emergency with Trump MORE (R-Texas) next year. He emerged to a raucous ovation when he made a surprise appearance Saturday at the South by Southwest festival in Austin for the premier of a documentary about his Senate campaign.

The Texas Democrat would face an already packed primary field should he throw his hat into the ring. High caliber candidates like Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBiden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report 2020 will pit Trump's wins against Dems' dreams The Hill's Morning Report - A rough week for House Dems MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report Booker slams Manafort sentence: Criminal justice system 'preys upon the most vulnerable citizens' Harris on Manafort ruling: 'The justice system is broken in America' MORE (D-Calif.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBiden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report Booker slams Manafort sentence: Criminal justice system 'preys upon the most vulnerable citizens' Harris on Manafort ruling: 'The justice system is broken in America' MORE (D-N.J.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report Warren on Fox: I understand why DNC is refusing to give debate to 'propaganda machine' Hillicon Valley: Warren offers plan to break up big tech | K Street preps for privacy fight | Dem asks DOJ to probe if White House interfered on merger | Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify in WikiLeaks case MORE (D-Mass.) and more have already announced their campaigns, and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report The Hill's Morning Report - A rough week for House Dems Biden is front-runner, but many Dems doubt he can win MORE is also expected to make a White House run.

Though he would have to make up some ground in the fundraising battle against other candidates, some of whom have already been campaigning for months, O’Rourke could turn to his 2018 campaign strategy to try to replenish his coffers from small, individual donations from across the country.