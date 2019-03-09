Sanders pledges to support Democratic nominee in 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBiden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report 2020 will pit Trump's wins against Dems' dreams The Hill's Morning Report - A rough week for House Dems MORE (I-Vt.), currently a frontrunner in a field of over a dozen Democrats running for president in 2020, pledged to support the Democratic Party’s eventual presidential nominee should he fall short.

“If we do not win, I will strongly support the Democratic nominee…and hope and believe that others feel exactly the same way. Donald Trump Donald John TrumpJudge rules thousands more migrants should be in lawsuit over family separations GOP lawmaker shows Chris Evans his 'Captain America' glass eye White House rejects Dem request to interview ex-Trump aide MORE must be defeated,” Sanders said Saturday while campaigning in Iowa.

Bernie Sanders vows to support the Democratic nominee, no matter who it is. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/VnytnVVnSZ — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 9, 2019

Sanders, who unsuccessfully ran against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFormer Gillum campaign official: Florida is 'Trump country' Conway's husband: 'Banana republic' if Trump got his wish to go after investigators Overly aggressive response to Omar's comments reflects distorted priorities in America MORE in the Democratic primary in 2016, was roundly criticized by the party establishment for what some said was a lackluster effort to support Clinton after it was clear he had fallen short of the needed delegates.

The Vermont Independent’s party affiliation has long irritated some Democrats who believe Sanders is trying to utilize the party establishment for his gain while rebuffing the party as a whole.

Sanders also vowed he would not go on the offensive against the other Democratic nominees, many of whom are his colleagues in the Senate.

“The nature of our campaign is not belittling people, it’s not opposition research, it’s not attacking other people, but is a serious discussion about the issues facing the American people,” he said.

Several of the Democratic contenders are seeking to differentiate themselves as many angle their appeal toward the party’s progressive base with similar messaging, raising the question if candidates will have to try to set themselves apart on more personal grounds.