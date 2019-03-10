Most 2020 Dems reject socialism label

Most of the Democratic presidential candidates are working to distance themselves from socialism, a label that could divide the party.
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D), Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenBiden holds slim lead over Sanders in Iowa: poll Sunday shows preview: 2020 field begins to take shape Warren struggles to gain traction amid Sanders surge MORE (D-Mass.) and former Rep. John DelaneyJohn Kevin DelaneyFox's Kurtz defends network's news division after DNC debate rejection Why DNC barring Fox News from debates hurts party candidates 2020 Dems back legal marijuana in political sea change MORE (D-Md.), who are each vying for the Democratic nomination, this weekend embraced capitalism and said they are not democratic socialists.
In doing so, they followed in the footsteps of several other Democratic candidates, including Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisBiden holds slim lead over Sanders in Iowa: poll Sunday shows preview: 2020 field begins to take shape Warren struggles to gain traction amid Sanders surge MORE (D-Calif.) and former Rep. Beto O'RourkeRobert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke shows up at SXSW for premiere of 'Running with Beto' film Hickenlooper swipes at Trump in campaign launch: He's 'destroying our democracy' Latino Victory president to step down MORE (D-Texas), who is considering a 2020 bid.
The push among many candidates to distance themselves from democratic socialism comes as Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersSanders pledges to support Democratic nominee in 2020 Biden holds slim lead over Sanders in Iowa: poll Sunday shows preview: 2020 field begins to take shape MORE (I-Vt.), a contender for the 2020 nomination, has embraced the label and Republican leaders have seized on socialism as an attack line on Democrats.
Hickenlooper, who announced his candidacy last week, said during an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation" that he "absolutely" rejects the label of democratic socialist, though he added that he thinks labels "do nothing but divide us."
"I'm happy to say I'm a capitalist but I think at a certain point the labels do nothing but divide us," he said. "What I'm trying to build this campaign around, is to say that as a country we've got to stop finding every excuse to divide ourselves and begin working together."
Warren, meanwhile, has previously embraced capitalism and said Sunday that she is not a democratic socialist.
“I don’t see how we’re able to meet any of the fundamental challenges that we have as a country without, in part, harnessing the power of the market,” O’Rourke told reporters in El Paso, Texas.
Spokespeople for Sens. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerSunday shows preview: 2020 field begins to take shape O'Rourke teases 'big announcement' amid 2020 speculation Biden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report MORE (D-N.J.) and Kirsten GillibrandKirsten Elizabeth GillibrandKlobuchar says she'll 'use humor' in campaigning against Trump Dems seek relief for worried taxpayers in tough filing season The Hill's Morning Report - A rough week for House Dems MORE (D-N.Y.), who are each seeking the nomination, also confirmed to the Associated Press last year that they don't consider themselves democratic socialists. Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharSunday shows preview: 2020 field begins to take shape SXSW festival draws 2020 Dems to Texas Klobuchar says she'll 'use humor' in campaigning against Trump MORE (D-Minn.) also clarified during an MSNBC interview this month that she is "not a socialist."
The campaigns for Rep. Tulsi GabbardTulsi GabbardTulsi Gabbard, Don Young introduce marijuana reform bill Booker, Gabbard to make appearances with Colbert Fox's Kurtz defends network's news division after DNC debate rejection MORE (D-Hawaii) and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) did not immediately return requests from The Hill seeking clarification on whether they consider themselves democratic socialists.
But even as the majority of the Democratic candidates have embraced capitalism, leaders in the GOP have highlighted a growing interest in democratic socialism to attack the party as a whole.
President TrumpDonald John TrumpSanders pledges to support Democratic nominee in 2020 CNN's Zucker: Fox News is a 'propaganda outlet' Warren struggles to gain traction amid Sanders surge MORE said during his State of the Union address last month that he was "alarmed by new calls to adopt socialism in our country." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellKlobuchar says she'll 'use humor' in campaigning against Trump It's time to defund the Saudi-led coalition's war in Yemen Five things to know about Democrats' sweeping election reform bill MORE (R-Ky.) said last week that Democrats have taken "a sharp and abrupt left turn toward socialism."
"A flawed ideology that has been rejected time and again across the world is now driving the marquee policy proposals of the new House Democrat majority," McConnell said from the Senate floor.
Proponents of democratic socialism have argued that it's necessary to guarantee citizens adequate health care, housing and education as well as to expand the rights of workers.
Sanders said last month during an interview with MSNBC that his support of democratic socialism means he views "economic rights as human rights."
“I happen to believe that in the year 2019, with all of the wealth around us, we can create an economy which guarantees health care to all people as a human right," he said. "Which guarantees education, from child care to higher education, as a human right. Which guarantees the right of people to have decent and affordable housing."