Most 2020 Dems reject socialism label

Most of the Democratic presidential candidates are working to distance themselves from socialism, a label that could divide the party.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden holds slim lead over Sanders in Iowa: poll Sunday shows preview: 2020 field begins to take shape Warren struggles to gain traction amid Sanders surge MORE (D-Mass.) and former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyFox's Kurtz defends network's news division after DNC debate rejection Why DNC barring Fox News from debates hurts party candidates 2020 Dems back legal marijuana in political sea change MORE (D-Md.), who are each vying for the Democratic nomination, this weekend embraced capitalism and said they are not democratic socialists.

In doing so, they followed in the footsteps of several other Democratic candidates, including Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden holds slim lead over Sanders in Iowa: poll Sunday shows preview: 2020 field begins to take shape Warren struggles to gain traction amid Sanders surge MORE (D-Calif.) and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke shows up at SXSW for premiere of 'Running with Beto' film Hickenlooper swipes at Trump in campaign launch: He's 'destroying our democracy' Latino Victory president to step down MORE (D-Texas), who is considering a 2020 bid.

The push among many candidates to distance themselves from democratic socialism comes as Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders pledges to support Democratic nominee in 2020 Biden holds slim lead over Sanders in Iowa: poll Sunday shows preview: 2020 field begins to take shape MORE (I-Vt.), a contender for the 2020 nomination, has embraced the label and Republican leaders have seized on socialism as an attack line on Democrats.

Hickenlooper, who announced his candidacy last week, said during an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation" that he "absolutely" rejects the label of democratic socialist, though he added that he thinks labels "do nothing but divide us."

"I'm happy to say I'm a capitalist but I think at a certain point the labels do nothing but divide us," he said. "What I'm trying to build this campaign around, is to say that as a country we've got to stop finding every excuse to divide ourselves and begin working together."

Warren, meanwhile, has previously embraced capitalism and said Sunday that she is not a democratic socialist.

"I am not. And the centrists have to speak to whatever they are doing. What I can speak is to is how I am doing," Warren also said Saturday during an interview at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, according to CNN.

Proponents of democratic socialism have argued that it's necessary to guarantee citizens adequate health care, housing and education as well as to expand the rights of workers.

Sanders said last month during an interview with MSNBC that his support of democratic socialism means he views "economic rights as human rights."

“I happen to believe that in the year 2019, with all of the wealth around us, we can create an economy which guarantees health care to all people as a human right," he said. "Which guarantees education, from child care to higher education, as a human right. Which guarantees the right of people to have decent and affordable housing."