Sanders thanks New Hampshire for 2016 primary win: 'You helped begin the political revolution'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders pledges to support Democratic nominee in 2020 Biden holds slim lead over Sanders in Iowa: poll Sunday shows preview: 2020 field begins to take shape MORE (I-Vt.) on Sunday credited his supporters in New Hampshire with boosting his initial run for the presidency in 2016 as his 2020 campaign held its first events in the state.

"Let me offer a very special thanks to the people of New Hampshire," Sanders said at a rally in Concord. "As all of you will remember, in 2016, this is where the political revolution took off."

He recalled that many of his main platform ideas at the time were considered "too radical" by mainstream Democrats, such as guaranteeing health care, rejecting super PAC or corporate donors and shifting the Democratic nominating process away from super delegates.

"Today, virtually of those ideas are supported by a majority of the American people and they are being supported by Democratic candidates from school board to president of the United States," Sanders said to applause.

"So to the people of New Hampshire, let me say that you helped begin the political revolution in 2016, and with your help on this campaign we are going to complete what we started here," he added.

Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSanders pledges to support Democratic nominee in 2020 Biden holds slim lead over Sanders in Iowa: poll Blame Congress for Washington's regulatory mess MORE in the 2016 presidential primary in New Hampshire by roughly 22 percentage points. He would go on to win several other states before ultimately conceding the nomination to Clinton.

The Vermont senator officially launched his candidacy last week with a rally in Brooklyn.

He joins a crowded field of presidential hopefuls, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden holds slim lead over Sanders in Iowa: poll Sunday shows preview: 2020 field begins to take shape Warren struggles to gain traction amid Sanders surge MORE (D-Mass), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden holds slim lead over Sanders in Iowa: poll Sunday shows preview: 2020 field begins to take shape Warren struggles to gain traction amid Sanders surge MORE (D-Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandKlobuchar says she'll 'use humor' in campaigning against Trump Dems seek relief for worried taxpayers in tough filing season The Hill's Morning Report - A rough week for House Dems MORE (D-N.Y.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSunday shows preview: 2020 field begins to take shape O'Rourke teases 'big announcement' amid 2020 speculation Biden in Caribbean to discuss potential 2020 bid with wife: report MORE (D-N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSunday shows preview: 2020 field begins to take shape SXSW festival draws 2020 Dems to Texas Klobuchar says she'll 'use humor' in campaigning against Trump MORE (D-Minn.).