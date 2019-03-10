Top Senate Dem: Sanders 'off to a solid start' in 2020 race

Sen. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinBipartisan group of senators petitions Trump for Venezuelan immigration benefits Doctor with dual US citizenship tortured in Saudi Arabia: report Overnight Health Care: Dems demand answers on rule targeting Planned Parenthood | Senators tell FDA to speed approval of generic insulin | Nearly 8 in 10 say drug prices are 'unreasonable' in new poll MORE (D-Ill.), the second-ranking Democrat in the Senate, said in a Politico story published Sunday that Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders pledges to support Democratic nominee in 2020 Biden holds slim lead over Sanders in Iowa: poll Sunday shows preview: 2020 field begins to take shape MORE (I-Vt.) is "off to a solid start" with his presidential campaign.

Durbin conceded that he may have different views from Sanders but added that he would have "no problem" supporting Sanders over President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders pledges to support Democratic nominee in 2020 CNN's Zucker: Fox News is a 'propaganda outlet' Warren struggles to gain traction amid Sanders surge MORE.

“There was a question in my mind of whether he could get back up on the bicycle after four years. But he’s off to a solid start,” Durbin said.

“I know Bernie, I’ve worked with Bernie, I understand him," he continued. "People have images of him which may be different than mine. But if you’re asking me about Bernie Sanders vs. Donald Trump? No problem.”