Delaney: Trump's 'fundamental lack of a moral compass' is hurting the US

Former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyFox's Kurtz defends network's news division after DNC debate rejection Why DNC barring Fox News from debates hurts party candidates 2020 Dems back legal marijuana in political sea change MORE (D-Md.), who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, said Sunday that President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders pledges to support Democratic nominee in 2020 CNN's Zucker: Fox News is a 'propaganda outlet' Warren struggles to gain traction amid Sanders surge MORE's "fundamental lack of a moral compass" is hurting the U.S.

"It's a long list," Delaney said when asked about the most damaging parts of Trump's presidency at a CNN town hall in Austin, Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's a long list of grievances I have with him as our president, but I think it's this fundamental lack of a moral compass, I think that will be the biggest lasting damage."

Delaney accused Trump of driving divisions among Americans.

“For the American people, what he’s done to degrade the standards in our society — the fear-mongering, his notion that your enemy is your fellow American — I think that is so corrosive and so damaging," he said. "I think he’s a deeply divisive president who fear-mongers, and his approach is not who we are as an American people. It’s not who we are,” he added.

The Democrat also lambasted Trump's approach to foreign policy, stating that Trump had a "narrow, transactional" view on global affairs.

“He has a very narrow, transactional view of the world," Delaney said. "He doesn’t value our allies. He doesn’t value the institutions that we’ve worked so hard to build.”