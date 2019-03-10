Delaney: 'I don't believe religious doctrine should inform public policy'

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyFox's Kurtz defends network's news division after DNC debate rejection Why DNC barring Fox News from debates hurts party candidates 2020 Dems back legal marijuana in political sea change MORE (D), a 2020 presidential candidate, said Sunday that religious doctrine should not inform public policy.

“I also believe strongly in the freedom of religion, and I believe strongly in the separation of church and state," Delaney said at CNN townhall in Austin, Texas. "So I don’t believe religious doctrine should inform public policy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Delaney, who is Catholic, added that he believed faith can inform an individual, but said it should not sway public policy.

"A lot of us get our values from our faith," Delaney said, adding that his “social justice orientation” comes from his Catholic faith “to some extent.”

"But I don't think my church, and my church polices and doctrines, should decide public policy in this country."

CNN host Jake Tapper pressed Delaney on how his Catholic faith informed his opinions on abortion.

"I'm pro-choice," Delaney responded. "And I completely support a women's decision to make her own reproductive decisions about their own body. I don't struggle with that as a matter of public policy."