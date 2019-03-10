Gabbard says 'there is still a fear of retaliation' in the military about reporting sexual assault

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardTulsi Gabbard, Don Young introduce marijuana reform bill Booker, Gabbard to make appearances with Colbert Fox's Kurtz defends network's news division after DNC debate rejection MORE (D-Hawaii) said Sunday that she believed the Americans don't know "how rampant sexual assault in the military is" because there is still a "fear of retaliation."

“I believe that we still today don’t know how rampant sexual assault in the military is, because there is still a fear of retaliation, there is a stigma and people who don’t want to be known as 'that one,'” Gabbard, a 2020 presidential candidate, said at a CNN town hall in Austin, Texas.

Gabbard, who is an Army veteran, lamented the “lack of recognition of the serious change that needs to take place for there to be a true path for justice, for victims of sexual assault in the military.”

The Hawaiian lawmaker, who served in Iraq and Kuwait, also expressed support for the Military Justice Improvement Act, that aims to address sexual assault's pervasiveness in the military.

“This legislation is so important because it provides that path outside of the chain of command where you know that there is no one, whether it’s your team leader, platoon leader, first sergeant or commander, there is no one who will be able to stop your pursuit of justice and accountability if you’re a victim of assault in the this is such an important issue,” Gabbard said, adding that she served with people who said they felt they were to tell their stories of sexual assault.

The issue of sexual assault in the military drew renewed attention this week after Arizona Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyOvernight Defense: Pentagon asked to house up to 5,000 migrant children | Judge lifts last injunction against transgender ban | Senators voice anger over problems with military housing | General warns ISIS waiting to resurge Safety hazards remain at private military housing as Trump looks to pull construction funds for wall The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems aim to end anti-Semitism controversy with vote today MORE (R) revealed Wednesday that she was raped by a superior while serving in the Air Force.

McSally also called for reforms how the military handles sexual assault.