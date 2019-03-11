Sanders to split campaign headquarters between DC, Vermont: report

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBret Baier calls out 'Fox derangement syndrome' after DNC blocks Fox News from hosting debate Gabbard defends Omar: I don't believe she intended 'to cause any offense' Dems face big questions on tax plans for 2020 MORE's (I-Vt.) presidential campaign plans to split its headquarters between Vermont and Washington, D.C., a top Sanders aide told Politico.

The Vermont headquarters will reportedly be opened in Sanders's hometown of Burlington, where Sanders once served as mayor for eight years. He also based his previous presidential campaign in the city.

Jeff Weaver, a Sanders adviser who served as his campaign manager in 2016, told Politico that splitting the campaign headquarters between Vermont and Washington "allows us to attract the most talented staff and maximize travel efficiency."

The campaign told the news outlet that the Sanders team has already opened the D.C. headquarters, but not the Vermont location.

Sanders jumped into the presidential race last month, marking the second consecutive cycle in which he has sought the Democratic nomination.

The Vermont senator immediately made a splash upon announcing his 2020 bid, with his campaign raking in about $6 million in contributions within the first 24 hours.

